Mila Kunis makes surprise appearance on Netflix show Bling Empire

Mila Kunis has made a surprise appearance on the first episode of Bling Empire’s third season.

Bling Empire is a reality show that follows “LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama”.

As the third season arrived on the streaming service, fans were shocked by an unannounced appearance from Kunis in the first episode.

In the scene, stars Gabriel and Christine Chiu are out at a restaurant discussing potential surrogate options when the 39-year-old actor appears.

Judging by the way she comes over to greet them, Kunis seems to be fairly well-acquainted with the Chius.

“I haven’t seen you in so long,” says Chiu before the Hollywood star replies: “The neighbourhood misses you.”

The group then discusses the possibility of Kunis having more children to which she quickly replies: “No we’re done! We had two, we are done!”.

The actor is referring to the two children she has with husband and fellow actor Ashton Kutcher.

“Not Mila Kunis showing up on Bling Empire? How has this happened?! #BlingEmpire,” wrote one fan.

“Seeing Heart Evangelista and Mila Kunis having cameos on Bling Empire is such a great experience ohmygod #BlingEmpire,” tweeted another.

Kunis recently confirmed that Kutcher was drunk when he first told her he loved her.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star was asked about a TikTok video in which her husband said he had had “a little too much tequila” when he first confessed his feelings.

Kunis, 39, said: “It really happened. Oh, I remember that night.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she continued: “I didn’t have tequila. I was sober and I was like, ‘Oh my god’. It happened, guys.”

The actor added that she knew she loved Kutcher at the same time he first said “I love you” to her.

All 10 episodes of season three of Bling Empire available to watch on Netflix now.