Metallica release Stranger Things X Hellfire Club merchandise

‘We told you it was coming, and friends don’t lie,’ the band wrote on Instagram, as they announced the collaborative merch

Megan Graye
Wednesday 05 October 2022 09:28
Comments
Eddie plays Metallica on guitar in Stranger Things 4

Metallica have released Stranger Things X Metallica Hellfire Club merchandise for their fans.

The news comes after the band performed their classic song “Master of Puppets” in a TikTok video, while wearing black-sleeved Hellfire Club shirts in homage to Stranger Things character Eddie Munson.

In the latest season of the Netflix show, Eddie – who is the misfit president of a Dungeons & Dragons group called The Hellfire Club – heroically plays the rock anthem in an effort to distract demons from attacking his friends.

The 1986 song recently reached No 1 on the iTunes rock charts after being featured on the popular fantasy series.

In the TikTok video shared in July, the band played the song in the same t-shirt Eddie wears in the season finale.

“Eddie, this is for you!” the group captioned their video.

The TikTok clip features the band playing in split-screen with Eddie from Stranger Things, rendering the video into a sort of “duet” between the heavy metal band and the fan-favourite character.

“We told you it was coming, and friends don’t lie,” the band wrote on Instagram in a new post, while announcing the new collaborative merch.

“The Hawkins High Hellfire Club dropped off some official @strangerthingstv x Metallica gear in the Metallica Store and @probitymerch UK Shop. Order now to complete your Eddie Munson Halloween costume!”

On the band’s website, the merch description is full of Stranger Things references: “Been fighting Demogorgons, slaying evil, closing portals to the upside down? Oh, no? Just hanging at a Metallica show? That’s cool, you can still dress the part!”

The range features a t-shirt, a raglan t-shirt and a hoodie so that fans can dress up like the popular character.

Stranger Things viewers previously called the guitar solo by Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn, “the most metal performance I’ve ever witnessed”. Metallica posted to Instagram to echo that praise.

Tye Trujillo – the 17-year-old son of Robert Trujillo (Metallica’s bass player since 2003) – played the actual lead to “Master of Puppets” for the show, with Quinn miming along to the riff.

