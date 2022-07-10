Metallica fans have called out a fan following a viral Stranger Things comment.

The rock band’s song “Master of Puppets” recently topped the iTunes rock charts 36 years after the song was first released due to its inclusion in the season four finale of the hit Netflix show.

After taking off with young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series, the song began to rise up the charts around the world.

However, one comment related to the song’s inclusion on the show frustrated the band, and led to a disclaimer.

The comment cae in reply to a video Metallica shared of them performing “Master of Puppets” live. It read: “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya.”

At the time, the band replied: “If they like Puppets, chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into.”

But, they have since added a clarification underneath the video, stating: “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

In response to the song’s use in Stranger Things, Metallica wrote on Instagram: “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ season four (Netflix)

They said it was ”an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show”.

