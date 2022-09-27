Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Metallica will perform a special tribute concert to honour the couple that first signed them this autumn.

Jonny and Marsha Zazula first signed Metallica to their label Megaforce Records back in 1983.

The band put out their 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s, Ride The Lightning under the couple’s label before signing to a major. Now, this concert will honour the pair, who both sadly died in the space of the last two years.

During their time under the label, Metallica embarked on their first major tour supporting British band Raven.

“This night will be extra-special as we’ll be celebrating the life, legacy, and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula,” the band said in a statement.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour.

“With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all...we would not be where we are today without the two of them,” they added.

“Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

The band will only perform songs from these two albums during the gig to honour the late couple, and Raven will open for them.

“We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce,” they said.

Metallica performing (Getty Images)

“Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The gig, taking place on 6 November this year, will be held at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. The capacity is 7,000.

A portion of the profit made from the gig will be donated to the MusiCares charity, which provides support to musicians struggling with health, mental health or living expenses.

Metallica’s charity, All Within My Hands, will also donate to the food bank: Feeding South Florida.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 30 October at 10am ET. More information and presale details are available on the band’s website.