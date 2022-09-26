Creator of ‘Queuegate’ petition says it’s ‘kind of destroying me’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The creator of a widely shared petition calling for ITV to “axe” This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield has shared an update.

Schofield and Willoughby prompted a substantial public backlash when Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state, after they were given a separate access line for media.

ITV viewers complained that the pair had “skipped” the queue to see the queen’s coffin. The queue led to people waiting for up to 14 hours to get in.

At the time of writing, nearly 75,000 people have signed the petition calling for Willoughby and Schofield to be taken off air.

The petition’s creator shared an update on the original Change.org post.

“I’ve asked ITV to deliver any responses relating to this to the public and not to me, as I won’t be following the news, or watching the programme, or sharing anything online, or through social media,” they wrote. “I want nothing more than for this topic to end.

“I want positivity, not hostility and negativity. The concerns raised by this have been shared with Ofcom and ITV, and that’s all I can do.”

The post continued: “I want to begin the week on a more positive note, and I don’t want to think about the programme anymore. It’s kind of destroying me. Words will be twisted, but the intent was always to prevent people being hurt time and time again by these TV shows.”

After criticism of Willoughby and Schofield first surfaced, ITV denied the suggestion that they had “jumped” the queue.

Willoughby and Schofield (Getty Images)

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event,” producers said in a statement.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On last Tuesday’s show (20 September), the pair addressed the issue live on the programme, with Willoughby telling audiences: “Please know that we would never jump a queue.

“We of course respected those rules, however we realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

While some members of the media were given access to a special platform to see the coffin, many famous figures still queued in the main line to see the Queen lying in state.

Ahead of the funeral, BBC News presenter Huw Edwards subtly took aim at those who “jumped the queue” as he praised David Beckham for waiting in line for 12 hours after reportedly turning down the chance to use a special access queue.