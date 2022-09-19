Jump to content

Huw Edwards makes dig at ‘superstar VIPs’ who ‘jumped the queue’ to see Queen lying-in-state

Presenter praised David Beckham after he queued 12 hours to see monarch’s coffin

Isobel Lewis
Monday 19 September 2022 08:53
Comments
Huw Edwards Praises David Beckham For Not 'Jumping The Queue' To See Queen's Coffin

Huw Edwards has made a subtle dig at “superstar VIPs” who allegedly “jumped the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state.

Over four days, hundreds of thousands of people queued to see the monarch’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

Among them was David Beckham, who joined the line at 2am on Friday (16 September) morning wearing a suit, black tie and black flat cap. The former England player said that he waited nearly 12 hours to see the coffin ahead of the Queen’s funeral, with reports claiming that he turned down the chance to use a special access queue.

Hosting BBC News’s coverage in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday (19 September), presenter Huw Edwards praised Beckham for queueing along with the public.

“There have been quite a few familiar faces in the queue for that lying in state at Westminster Hall,” Edwards said.

“We did of course see a certain David Beckham there on Friday. He was widely praised for queueing for hours and hours, not jumping the queue because he’s a superstar VIP.”

Edwards then added: “No, he was in the queue for many hours and good for him.”

The clip was circulated on Twitter, with one commenter writing: “Love the little dig from Huw Edwards here.”

“Huw Edwards! What a man! On about queue jumping! Hilarious!” another tweeted.

Other celebrities to have queued to have paid their respects at the Queen lying-in-state included Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne. You can read the full list here.

Beckham leaves Westminster Hall

(AFP via Getty Images)

However, some famous figures, including This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, came under fire for “jumping the queue” when they paid their respects via a press gallery for a separate viewing.

This Morning‘s producers denied that the presenters had “jumped the queue, had VIP access or filed past the Queen lying in state”, adding that they instead “were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event”.

The Queen’s coffin will now be transported to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service at 11am on Monday.

Follow along with all the live updates from the Queen’s funeral here.

