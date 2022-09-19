Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham and Susanna Reid were among the celebrities to have visited the Queen lying-in-state.

The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.

A number of celebrities joined the queue to pay their respects to the late royal and see her coffin prior to it being transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am on Monday (19 September).

Tilda Swinton was spotted among the thousands of people to see the coffin. The Oscar-winning actor – known for her role in Doctor Strange – wore black as she bowed to honour the late monarch.

Swinton was a childhood acquaintance of Princess Diana, as the pair both attended West Heath Girls’ School in Kent.

Sharon Osbourne was also seen in the line comforting other mourners as they waited together. She said: “I love the Queen, and I came over for this because I’m a royalist and I love the royal family.”

Susanna Reid waited seven hours to see the Queen’s coffin. The Good Morning Britain host documented the long wait and shared tips for others waiting in line on Twitter. “If you are planning to queue here are our tips. We joined at 1.23pm near Butlers Wharf and entered Westminster Hall at 8.43pm – 7 hours 20 minute,” wrote Reid.

”Wear the comfiest shoes you own. Go with someone if you can, although everyone in the queue was friendly.”

David Beckham after paying his respects to the Queen’s coffin on Friday (REUTERS)

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield were also in attendance. Many people, however, have criticised the This Morning duo after they entered the hall without waiting on Friday (16 September) as members of the press.

Responding to the backlash, the ITV show issued a statement on their social media accounts defending Willoughby and Schofield: “They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

Line of Duty and Des star Daniel Mays has posted on social media about his experience of queueing 11 hours to to pay tribute to the Queen.

James Blunt and David Beckham were also spotted amid the crowds. The football star has been praised widely for waiting 13 hours in the public queue to view the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September).

He joined fellow mourners in the official queue at 2am and got through the night on a diet of “Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee and doughnuts”, he said.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones were also seen in the queue.

Follow along with all the live updates from the Queen’s funeral here