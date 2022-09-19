Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Line of Duty and Des star Daniel Mays has posted on social media about his experience of queueing to pay tribute to the Queen.

The actor, 44, joined other high-profile figures to have been seen waiting to pay their respects at Westminster Hall this week, including actor Tilda Swinton, former footballer David Beckham, former prime minister Theresa May, This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and the Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid.

“Eleven hours queueing to pay our respects to the Queen for her exceptional 70 years of service yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a series of photos of himself, his wife Louis Burton and their son Mylo in the queue.

He added: “The warmth, affection, conversations shared, glorious views and sense of community were magical to be part of. Made me proud to be British and proud to be a Londoner.”

People have been warned not to set off to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as it is expected to close later today.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement: “A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity.

“Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase.

“To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”

Fans were delighted to see Swinton in the queue, while many were amused by Beckham’s appearance and speculated he is after a knighthood. Willoughby and Schofield, meanwhile, ended up embroiled in controversy over their visit.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here