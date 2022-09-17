Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

David Beckham: Inbetweeners post comparing football star to Simon after he queued to see the Queen goes viral

Footballer queued for 13 hours to pay tribute to the Queen, with some speculating he is after a knighthood

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 17 September 2022 13:47
Comments
David Beckham enters Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying-in-state

A tweet that compares David Beckham to Simon from The Inbetweeners has gone viral after the former footballer queued with the public to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Beckham waited 13 hours in the public queue to view the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September).

Many have since speculated that Beckham queued in an act of desperation to receive a knighthood.

One post, from the @InbetweenerVidz Twitter account, has gone viral – racking up 5,288 likes at the time of writing.

The post includes a clip of Joe Thomas’s character Simon coming home and telling his mother that dinner “better be delicious”, before turning on the TV and sobbing on his bed.

Recommended

The caption reads: “David Beckham getting home this evening and discovering that he still hasn’t got that knighthood, despite queuing up for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state.”

In 2017, leaked emails allegedly showed the former Manchester United star branding the honours committee “unappreciative c***s”, and dismissed lower ranking awards, saying: “Unless it’s a knighthood, f*** off.”

A spokesperson for Beckham said at the time: “This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.”

They denied Beckham was using his humanitarian work with Unicef in an attempt to gain a knighthood.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in