David Beckham: Inbetweeners post comparing football star to Simon after he queued to see the Queen goes viral
Footballer queued for 13 hours to pay tribute to the Queen, with some speculating he is after a knighthood
A tweet that compares David Beckham to Simon from The Inbetweeners has gone viral after the former footballer queued with the public to pay tribute to the late Queen.
Beckham waited 13 hours in the public queue to view the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September).
Many have since speculated that Beckham queued in an act of desperation to receive a knighthood.
One post, from the @InbetweenerVidz Twitter account, has gone viral – racking up 5,288 likes at the time of writing.
The post includes a clip of Joe Thomas’s character Simon coming home and telling his mother that dinner “better be delicious”, before turning on the TV and sobbing on his bed.
The caption reads: “David Beckham getting home this evening and discovering that he still hasn’t got that knighthood, despite queuing up for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state.”
In 2017, leaked emails allegedly showed the former Manchester United star branding the honours committee “unappreciative c***s”, and dismissed lower ranking awards, saying: “Unless it’s a knighthood, f*** off.”
A spokesperson for Beckham said at the time: “This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.”
They denied Beckham was using his humanitarian work with Unicef in an attempt to gain a knighthood.
