Queen queue – live: Mourners warned of 16-hour wait as man in custody after approaching coffin
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch five miles across London as night-time temperatures dip into single figures
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
Government advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier asked people to check back later on Saturday morning for updates as the wait time reached more than 25 hours.
The advice was lifted by 8am on Saturday and the end point for the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.
The latest waiting time is now said to be 16 hours, though there are warnings entry to the queue may once again be paused if the park reaches capacity.
Police detained a man at about 10pm on Friday after he reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.
It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
Queue reduces to 16-hour wait
The queue for the Queen’s lying in state has reduced to 16 hours, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
The DCMS had earlier warned people not to travel to join the queue and to check back later on Saturday morning for updates on wait times.
The end point at Southwark Park in Bermondsey, southeast London, is once more accessible - but mourners are warned the queue could be paused again if the park reaches capacity.
No other disturbances since man arrested
Police have told The Independent there have been no other disturbances overnight since a man was arrested at 10pm for attempting to approach the Queen’s coffin.
Accessible queue closed until midday
The accessible queue has been closed until midday after reaching capacity, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said.
The queue is only for people with accessibility needs, who are advised to only bring one carer.
People have been warned no to arrive early.
Mourner who almost fainted in queue ‘surprised by disorganisation’
Independent reporter Thomas Kingsley is out speaking to people waiting in the queue this morning.
Brenda Hornsby, 60, who travelled from the Lake District with her husband said she almost fainted in the queue after it was stopped for over an hour.
“We were left down by the river for an hour without moving - I saw two people collapse, I nearly collapsed I had to sit down,” she told The Independent.
“ Through tiredness and the cold and not moving I just started getting dizzy. Someone gave me a water and I got a coffee later.”
“We’ve been here since 11pm we joined at Bermondsey - it’s been extremely cold,” she added.
“There was a long gap between where we started and the facilities - some people were struggling.
Ms Hornsby said the experience in the queue was different from what she expected after watching TV coverage and was surprised by the disorganisation through the night.
“You’re given a wristband I thought it would be in numerical order but they were saying we had to join at the back if you went to the toilet.
“We were getting on with a guy really well then I went to the loo and we haven’t seen him since - it’s a shame you want to see it through.
“You look at the map and see it’s two more bridges left but the speed we’re moving is so slow.”
Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of Queen’s last letters
A terminal brain tumour patient and beauty queen said she is "still in shock" after receiving one of the last letters from the Queen before her death.
Kerri Parker, 38, has raised more than £16,000 for UK-based medical charity Brain Tumour Research and wrote to the Queen to thank her after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.
Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said it "broke my heart a little" to receive a response from the monarch dated 5 September, just three days before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.
"I just can't believe it - my name and what I've done for Brain Tumour Research was one of the last things that she'd have seen, as far as correspondence goes," Ms Parker, from Norwich, told the PA News agency.
"Someone of that stature, to not (have just) seen my name but seen what I've achieved for Brain Tumour Research is just absolutely remarkable.
"It's such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters... It's a little bit of history, something I'll treasure that broke my heart a little.
"I'm still in shock, it's crazy."
Man arrested after approaching Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
A man is in police custody after he moved out of the queue of mourners and approached the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday night.
Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred at about 10pm, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.
A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.
“He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”
A spokesperson for UK parliament offered more detail of the man’s actions, saying in a statement: “We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque.
“They have now been removed from the Hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption.”
Advice not to travel to queue lifted but mourners warned of 24-hour wait
Advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.
Late on Friday night, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) urged mourners to check back on Saturday morning as the queue was “ near total capacity” and the wait time had reached more than 25 hours.
However the advice was lifted at 8am today as the wait time dropped slightly to 24 hours.
DCMS advised the end point of the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.
Dublin family brave the cold to see Queen’s coffin
Blanket-wrapped bleary-eyed mourners dragged themselves through the queue by Waterloo Bridge at 7am this morning.
Still 3-4 hours away from the front of the line, they’ve braved the worst of the London night where temperatures dropped to 6C.
Some stepped out of line to get a hot drink, while others visibly beaten by the cold and long hours were forced to sit down and gather themselves.
But sisters Caroline, Rosie and Sandra who travelled from Dublin on Friday morning to pay their respects said there was “no chance of turning back now.”
“We’ve been here since 10pm last night,” Caroline Delaney said.
“It was freezing, really organised but through the night it got very cold,” her sister Rosie McBride added.
“At one point we were stuck for about an hour and a half without moving - that’s terrible in the cold. There was a rehearsal so things really slowed down,” Rosie said.
“We’re excited now to get to the front.”
Mourners wrapped in blankets queue overnight to see Queen’s coffin as temperatures dip to single figures
Images show mourners still queuing to see the Queen’s coffin as the sun came up in London this morning.
People can be seen wrapped in ordinary and so-called space blankets while others are wearing woollen hats with their hands crammed into their pockets as they wait in line alongside the River Thames.
Mourners have been asked to not travel to join the queue to pay their respects to the Queen, as the wait time has reached over 25 hours and the temperature has dipped into single figures.
What to expect from Queen’s funeral from firm that organised Queen Victoria’s
A funeral director whose family firm helped organise the funerals of Queen Victoria and Edward VII has lifted the lid on what we might expect from the Queen’s service on Monday.
When Queen Victoria died in 1901, William Banting funeral directors held the royal warrant as the undertaker to the royal household.
However, they called upon another London firm, JD Field & Son, to help with the arrangements for the funeral, which was a full military affair.
Read the story in full here:
Firm that helped organise Queen Victoria’s funeral explains what to expect
While certain aspects of Queen Elizbeth II’s state funeral will have been sent out long ago, we could see some personal touches, says Jeremy Field
