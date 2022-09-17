✕ Close Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity

Government advice warning mourners not to travel to join the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to the Queen has been lifted this morning.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had earlier asked people to check back later on Saturday morning for updates as the wait time reached more than 25 hours.

The advice was lifted by 8am on Saturday and the end point for the queue was once more accessible in Southwark Park.

The latest waiting time is now said to be 16 hours, though there are warnings entry to the queue may once again be paused if the park reaches capacity.

Police detained a man at about 10pm on Friday after he reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.

It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.