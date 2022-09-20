Jump to content

Scotland confirm minute’s applause for Queen before Ukraine game

It follows a weekend of disruption to tributes in the Scottish Premiership

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 20 September 2022 15:07
Comments
Celtic fans start chant against the Royal family during applause for Queen

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed a minute’s applause will be held in tribute to the Queen before Wednesday’s match against Ukraine.

The SFA has been granted approval from Uefa to hold the tribute in what is the country’s first match since the death of the Queen.

It comes following a weekend of disruption to tributes in the Scottish Premiership, with the SFA electing to hold a minute’s applause at Hampden rather than a period of silence in the wake of disturbances before matches at Rangers and Hibernian.

The Premiership gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects, but the silence at Ibrox was disrupted by boos and chants from the travelling Dundee United supporters.

Some Celtic fans, meanwhile, chanted “If you hate the royal family clap your hands” after St Mirren elected to hold a minute’s applause before their match in Paisley on Sunday, defying pleas from their manager Ange Postecoglou to be “respectful” during any tributes.

Recommended

England will be holding a minute’s silence before their home match against Germany at Wembley after also receiving approval from Uefa. The Premier League held periods of silence ahead of all seven matches played this past weekend.

Uefa had also allowed for a minute’s silence to be held before Rangers’ match against Napoli in the Champions League last week, in what was the Glasgow clubs first following the death of the Queen.

European football’s governing body decided not to punish Rangers after ‘God Save the King’ was then sung by supporters despite the club not receiving permission to play the national anthem before the match.

Celtic face disciplinary proceedings, however, after their supporters unveiled a ‘F*** the Crown’ banner ahead of their match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

Comments

