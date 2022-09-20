✕ Close Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral

Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, however her department is still “crunching the numbers”.

Mourners braved waiting times of 24 hours as they queued for miles through central London to view the Queen’s coffin, with more than 1,500 having been treated by ambulance staff and 174 hospitalised.

King Charles III and other royal family members will observe another week of mourning for the Queen after she was laid to rest on Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

Her burial in the Royal Vaults came after some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders – attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, while thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor.

Asked by Sky News on Tuesday morning, Ms Donelan said that she was “not sure of the exact costings” of the funeral, but insisted that “the British public would argue that that was money well spent”.