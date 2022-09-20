Queen’s funeral – latest: 250,000 queued for coffin as royals observe week of mourning
Royals not expected to carry out official engagements for seven days
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral
Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, however her department is still “crunching the numbers”.
Mourners braved waiting times of 24 hours as they queued for miles through central London to view the Queen’s coffin, with more than 1,500 having been treated by ambulance staff and 174 hospitalised.
King Charles III and other royal family members will observe another week of mourning for the Queen after she was laid to rest on Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.
Her burial in the Royal Vaults came after some 2,000 mourners – including world leaders – attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, while thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor.
Asked by Sky News on Tuesday morning, Ms Donelan said that she was “not sure of the exact costings” of the funeral, but insisted that “the British public would argue that that was money well spent”.
Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Our video team has this round-up of the key moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral yesterday:
Police diverted from Queen’s funeral as religious violence ignites in Leicester
Police officers were diverted from the Queen’s funeral to deal with religious violence in Leicester, after disturbances broke out at what police said was “an unplanned protest” on Saturday.
Forty-seven people have been arrested following violent clashes, believed to have broken out between mainly young men from the Hindu and Muslim communities.
My colleague Rory Sullivan has more details here:
Voices | Queen’s funeral was a dazzling pageantry of music and poetry
The Queen’s funeral was a “dazzling pageantry of music and poetry”, writes our associate editor Sean O’Grady:
When Elizabeth II became Queen in February 1952, her grandmother – the stern Queen Mary, widow of George V – wrote to her with some queenly advice. “Remember,” she said, “that life is made up of loyalty: loyalty to your friends; loyalty to things beautiful and good; loyalty to the country in which you live; and, above all, for this holds all other loyalties together, loyalty to God.”
Now, having served almost beyond what her physical strength would allow, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey was a chance for the nation, the Commonwealth and most of the world there represented to give thanks and praise for the loyal service of a gentle Christian soul.
The abbey that married her, that crowned her – and where she took those sacred vows of literal life-long service – has now befittingly commemorated her.
You can read more of his thoughts on the service here:
No plans yet for King Charles’s coronation, minister says
No plans have yet been made or date fixed for King Charles’s coronation, the culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said.
Asked whether the proceedings should be scaled down due to the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Donelan told LBC: “We need to look at the plans on this and obviously the palace and the King will have a great deal of input into this.
“We only just finished our period of national mourning, so we haven’t done that yet, as you would expect. And of course, we will be considering everything, but we haven’t made these decisions yet.
“We do want to give the nation a moment. When we look back at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, it was a remarkable event where the country really came together. If you look back at the Jubilee, how much we did for that and how the country came together. And it can in many ways boost the economy as well.”
“Rallying a community, bringing them together, is never a bad thing,” the culture secretary added.
Why was a seat at St George’s Chapel left empty?
King Charles watched the committal service for the Queen from a seat in the second row of St George’s Chapel, with the seat directly in front of the new monarch left intentionally empty.
The King’s seat was the one in which his mother sat during her husband Prince Philip’s funeral last April, and during the two weddings of her grandchildren, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, in May and October 2018 respectively.
The seat in front is left empty due to royal protocol, so the view of the proceedings isn’t blocked. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously told The Independent: “The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty and she has a favourite seat in St George’s Chapel.”
Our US lifestyle editor Chelsea Ritschel has the full story:
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A prominent Danish royal was not in attendance at the Queen’s funeral because the UK government revoked her invite at the last minute, reports have claimed.
My colleague Emily Atkinson has the details here:
More than 1,500 people in ‘the queue’ treated by ambulance staff
Some 1,502 people queuing to see the Queen lying-in-state in Westminster Hall were treated by paramedics, London Ambulance Service has said.
A total of 174 people were hospitalised, according to the ambulance service.
Head injuries after falling or fainting were previously said to have accounted for many of the injuries sustained in the queue.
Australian TV host falls asleep on camera after 14 hours covering Queen’s funeral
Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera while working a 14-hour shift to cover the Queen’s funeral for the Nine Network.
Viewers shared images on social media of the presenter apparently asleep, with her head resting on a folded jacket, which she then shared to Instagram herself with the caption: “Hour 14. Everything is fine.”
My colleague Louis Chilton has the story:
David Beckham praises Queen’s ‘legacy of service and devotion to duty’
David Beckham has written a tribute to the Queen, sharing a photograph of her coffin as it was carried through Westminster.
The former England footballer wrote: “Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure … Long live the King.”
My colleague Saman Javed has more details on the tribute here:
Culture secretary ‘not sure’ how much Queen’s funeral cost
The culture secretary has said that most British people would think the cost of the Queen’s funeral was “money well spent” – but could not put a figure on what that cost might be.
Speaking to Sky News, Michelle Donelan said that around 250,000 people went through Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state, but her department – which coordinated the event – was currently “crunching the numbers”.
Pressed about the cost of the funeral, she said: “I’m not sure of the exact costings but, as I say, I think the British public would argue that that was money well spent. You saw so many thousands out there and I don’t think anybody can suggest that our late monarch didn’t deserve that send-off, given the duty and the selfless service that she committed to over 70 years.”
She insisted it would be “downright preposterous” to suggest otherwise, adding: “It was great sense of the community coming together. I always think of our late monarch as the glue that brought society together,” she told the broadcaster.
