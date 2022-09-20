Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

King Charles flies to Scotland to grieve mother at Balmoral

Royal family will perform no public duties for a week as they continue to mourn for seven days

Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 20 September 2022 13:18
Comments
Royal family to observe further week of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

King Charles has flown to Scotland to grieve his mother in private following her state funeral.

The monarch left RAF Northolt in West London on a private jet at about 10.30am this morning.

Images showed the King sitting in the back of a car with a man thought to be a close protection officer, while his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, rode in the front passenger seat.

The pair landed at Aberdeen International Airport at 12.04pm, according to Flight Radar, where they will likely be driven the hour’s journey to the Balmoral estate.

Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren rushed to the very same airport just 12 days ago when they learned doctors were concerned for her health. She died later the same day.

Recommended

Only King Charles and his sister Princess Anne are understood to have made it in time to be at the Queen’s side as she died at the age of 96.

The King is expected to visit Balmoral Castle, where his mother died on 8 September, and may also spend time at Birkhall, his home on the Balmoral estate, according to the MailOnline.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren rushed to the very same airport just 12 days ago when they learned doctors were concerned for her health

(Phil Noble/Reuters)

The royal family released a previously unseen photograph of the Queen at Balmoral following her funeral on Monday.

The image, taken in 1971, shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle.

The image was shared on the royal family’s official Twitter account alongside a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet which read: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022.”

Recommended

The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of his first TV address as the new monarch.

The release of the image came shortly after the Queen was laid to rest alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as both her parents at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in