Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has shared his shock at the price of UK petrol.

Standing on the forecourt of a Shell station in London, he pointed at the electronic sign displaying the price of gasoline.

Mr Bolsonaro claimed the 161.9p per litre cost was “practically double the average of many Brazilian states” and boasted that petrol in his country is “among the cheapest in the world”.

The Brazilian president was in the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.