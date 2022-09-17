Tilda Swinton spotted in queue to pay tribute to Queen
‘So much mad respect for these celebrities refusing to take advantage of status in their effort to pay their respects to their Queen,’ said one fan
Tilda Swinton has been spotted in the public queue for the Queen’s lying in state.
The We Need to Talk About Kevin actor, 61, joined other high-profile figures to have been seen waiting to pay tribute this week, including former footballer David Beckham, former prime minister Theresa May, This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (who waited in a separate press queue), and the Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid.
Fans reacted with delight to seeing Swinton in the queue. “Respect to the wonderful Tilda Swinton for queuing,” one person tweeted.
“So much mad respect for these celebrities refusing to take advantage of status in their effort to pay their respects to their Queen,” added another.
Swinton was a friend and classmate of Princess Diana. They both attended West Heath Girls’ School in Kent.
The latest waiting time for the queue is now said to be 24 hours, though there are warnings that entry to the queue may once again be paused if Southwark Park reaches capacity.
Police detained a man at about 10pm on Friday (16 September) after he reportedly moved out of the queue to approach the Queen‘s coffin, leaving several inside Westminster Hall shocked.
It happened just a few hours after the Vigil of the Princes, with King Charles III and his three siblings holding a 15-minute vigil beside their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies