Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough

The late monarch’s state funeral will take place on Monday 19 September

Kate Ng
Saturday 17 September 2022 08:44
What happens at the Queen's state funeral?

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, with a 2,000-strong congregation expected to gather at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.

The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.

Sir David Attenborough, who had a friendship with the late Queen for decades and was knighted by her in 1985, is expected to attend the service.

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday 8 September, the naturalist paid tribute to Her Majesty and said: “The whole nation is bereaved.”

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is also expected to be in attendance, alongside Canadian musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury.

According to reports, all three will attend alongside Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as they have all receive the Order of Canada, the country’s second highest civilian honour.

Other celebrities who may make an appearance at the funeral to pay their respects include former racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart, who befriended the late monarch during his early career.

In his tribute to the Queen, he said: “She was certainly the most extraordinary lady I have ever known.”

Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and former Take That singer Gary Barlow may also attend, having co-written a song for the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012.

The Queen lying in state

(James Manning/Pool via AP)

The famous composer also honoured the monarch during her platinum jubilee celebrations this year, when he performed with Lin Manuel Miranda at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

Webber visited Buckingham Palace with a bouquet of flowers to mourn her passing on the day of her death, telling Page Six: “All [the Queen] has done is to be someone positive for the world.”

On Monday 19 September, which has been declared a national bank holiday, the funeral will be broadcast live at several cinemas and cathedrals all over the country.

In Edinburgh, it will also be broadcast on a big screen in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen’s coffin, which is currently in Westminter Hall for lying in state, will be carried in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

Senior members of the family are expected to walk behind the coffin, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

