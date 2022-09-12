✕ Close Moment Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral as 'final journey' begins

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey has begun.

Her oak coffin left Balmoral at 10am on Sunday bound for Edinburgh, after it was lifted onto a hearse by six of the estate’s gamekeepers.

Thousands of mourners lined the route to pay tribute to her.

Soon after the cortège started its 100-mile journey, it passed through the village of Ballater, where crowds stood in silence as a mark of respect for the Queen.

The cavalcade reached the Scottish capital just before 4.30pm, where Elizabeth II’s body will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey would give the public a chance to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

Since her death on Thursday, the Queen’s coffin, which is draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped by a wreath of flowers, has remained at rest in Balmoral so estate workers could say their last goodbyes.

Hundreds of miles south of the procession, huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the late monarch.