Queen death - latest: Coffin arrives in Edinburgh to applause as thousands line streets
Queen’s oak coffin being transported by six of Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers
Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey has begun.
Her oak coffin left Balmoral at 10am on Sunday bound for Edinburgh, after it was lifted onto a hearse by six of the estate’s gamekeepers.
Thousands of mourners lined the route to pay tribute to her.
Soon after the cortège started its 100-mile journey, it passed through the village of Ballater, where crowds stood in silence as a mark of respect for the Queen.
The cavalcade reached the Scottish capital just before 4.30pm, where Elizabeth II’s body will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey would give the public a chance to “mark our country’s shared loss”.
Since her death on Thursday, the Queen’s coffin, which is draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped by a wreath of flowers, has remained at rest in Balmoral so estate workers could say their last goodbyes.
Hundreds of miles south of the procession, huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the late monarch.
Queen Elizabeth portraits through the years
Throughout her long reign, she was depicted in a number of ways in portraiture.
Charlotte Hodges has compiled some of the most striking images:
The Queen was portrayed in so many ways throughout her 70-year reign.
Voices: Are William and Harry the best of friends again? Don’t overthink it
They go together / Like ramma lamma lamma ka dinga da dinga dong – or at least they did. The discord between the Brothers Windsor has been gossip fodder for years, and these days it seems that the only time we see William and Harry in the same space is at family funerals.
This week proved no different. On Thursday the Queen died, and a couple of days later the crowds waiting outside Windsor were treated to a rare event: the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing some family unity in the wake of the death of their grandmother.
Katie Edwards has more:
Opinion: Are William and Harry the best of friends again? Don’t overthink it
Why should we add our own expectations regarding their personal relationship with one another to the already heavy burden of their loss?
Anti-monarchy protesters arrested as Charles proclaimed King
Two anti-monarchy protesters were arrested at separate ceremonies for the proclamation of King Charles III.
A churchgoer on his way home in Oxford told The Independent he was arrested after he called out “Who elected him?” as he came across a ceremony in the city marking the new monarch’s accession.
Symon Hill accused police of abusing their powers, claiming the new police and crime law had created a draconian atmosphere that has “significantly reduced free expression and harmed democracy”.
Jane Dalton has more:
Anti-monarchy protesters arrested as Charles proclaimed King
Churchgoer says he was detained for calling out ‘Who elected him?’ at accession proclamation in Oxford
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin
King Charles will fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings on Monday when the coffin of the Queen is taken in a solemn procession from one of her Scottish palaces to the city’s historic St. Giles cathedral.
The new monarch will also join senior royals for a vigil at the church where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.
The King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will then walk in a procession behind the hearse as the coffin of their mother is taken to St Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by soldiers.
When it arrives at the church, the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon, the premier Scottish peer, will place the Crown of Scotland on the coffin.
After a service, the coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours to allow people to pay their respects. A continuous vigil will be mounted by soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers - the sovereign’s ‘Body Guard in Scotland’.
King Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday
King Charles will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the new monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.
Accompanied by the Queen Consort, Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
The King and Queen Consort will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for several engagements.
There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.
The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.
After, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.
Charles and Camilla will also travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.
They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.
Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the country’s foreign ministry confirmed.
Foreign leaders ‘to be bussed to Queen’s funeral as private jets and helicopters banned’
Foreign heads of state and their partners attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been asked to arrive in the UK on commercial flights and have been banned from using helicopters to move around the capital.
In addition, they have been told they will not be able to use their own official cars to attend the funeral, scheduled for Monday 19 September, but will instead be bussed to Westminster Abbey from a site in west London en masse, Politico reports.
Oliver O’Connell has more:
Foreign leaders ‘to be bussed to Queen’s funeral as helicopters, private cars banned’
Restriction of one leader and partner per country due to capacity constraints at Westminster Abbey
Liz Truss to join King Charles III on tour of UK
Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his tour of the UK next week as he leads the nation in the “significant moment” of mourning for the late Queen.
The Conservative prime minister and the King will head to Scotland on Monday morning, followed by visits to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Ms Truss will support the King by joining him at “services of reflection” around the country during the 10-day mourning period, Downing Street has said. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said it was not a formal or constitutional role, but had been agreed by No 10 and Buckingham Palace.
Adam Forrest has more:
Liz Truss will join King Charles III on tour of UK
PM will join monarch as he heads to Scotland on Monday
‘Like a pilgrimage’: Thousands queue for hours to pay tribute to Queen at palace
The queue was huge. It snaked out into St James’s Park, down the Mall, across into Green Park and up to Picadilly Circus. For some people, it took more than two hours to navigate. Many gave up long before they got to the front. But for those who persevered, it was, they said, absolutely worth it.
This was the scene as tens of thousands of people descended on Buckingham Palace on Sunday to pay their final respects to the Queen.
They came with flowers and notes of gratitude for 70 years of service, and they soaked in a blue-skied atmosphere that was part sorrowful, part celebratory. And which was positively not going to be spoiled by a bit of waiting around.
Colin Drury has more:
‘Like making a pilgrimage’: Thousands queue for hours to pay tribute to Queen
‘They’ll be talking about this day for centuries, and we can say we were here,’ says one well-wisher who persevered through lengthy waiting times
British horse racing pays tribute to the Queen
British horse racing has paid tribute to the Queen as the late monarch’s favorite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death.
Two minutes of silence was held at Doncaster before the first race, and then a video showing the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as an owner, was played on the big screens.
“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” Brough Scott, a former jockey said. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”
It was followed by a long ovation from the jockeys and officials who lined up for the tribute ceremony.Horse racing was the big sporting fascination of the queen, who became one of the biggest faces of the sport both in Britain and globally.
She had more than 1,800 winners as a racehorse owner, with her jockeys always wearing purple, gold and scarlet — the colors of the storied royal racing silks also used by father and great grandfather.
Jockey Frankie Dettori rode more than 50 winners for the queen over the last 30 years.
There is a bit of an empty mood in the weighing room,” Dettori told Sky Sports. “I didn’t jump off out of respect. Listen we’re carrying on, but it’s still fresh in our memory and we have to deal with. But we’re going to miss her a lot.”
