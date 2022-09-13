Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to the “extraordinary” Queen Elizabeth II.

The retired racing driver befriended the late monarch during his early career and has since described her as “a wonderful lady”.

“She was certainly the most extraordinary lady I have ever known,” Stewart said.

“When one sees what is going on in other countries of the world at the moment - including the United States - for leadership, it looks very poor.

“That’s where our monarchy comes in and Her Majesty created that monarchy in a manner that I think will last forever.”

