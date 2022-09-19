Jump to content

Prince Harry and Meghan pictured together ahead of Queen’s state funeral

Couple photographed on the Mall ahead of procession to Westminster Abbey

Harry Cockburn
Monday 19 September 2022 11:42
Comments
<p>Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, outside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral</p>

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, outside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral

(REUTERS)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived for the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s State funeral.

Harry and Meghan were photographed on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace as hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of central London to watch the funeral unfold.

They were seen as the procession to bring the Queen’s coffin through the capital got underway, ahead of the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The couple were looking sombre as they were driven in a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and on The Mall towards St James’ Palace.

Four vehicles with flags were seen driving ahead of the car.

Enormous crowds have arrived to witness the spectacle, with public viewing areas for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch filled to capacity an hour before the funeral was due to begin.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

(Getty)

King Charles has said he is "deeply touched" by the public response, with millions of people around the world expected to watch the funeral.

The King led the procession to Westminster Abbey along with 200 musicians from the massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force, with the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex.

Behind the quartet walked the Queen’s grandsons Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

The members of the Royal Family not walking behind the Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

(Getty)

Meghan, as well as Camilla, the Queen Consort and Catherine, the Princess of Wales were among those seen arriving, following the arrival of numerous heads of state, foreign dignitaries, staff, friends and extended members of the royal family.

When the Queen’s coffin arrived at the Abbey, the family assembled to walk directly behind it ahead of the service.

King Charles, and his siblings immediately followed the coffin as it was brought through the centre of the abbey. Then William and Kate and their children were followed by Harry and Meghan.

