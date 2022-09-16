For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested following a ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state.

Met Police officers detained the man at around 10pm on Friday after an incident that took place as mourners filed into the hall to pay their respects to the late monarch.

The Queen has been lying in state in Westminster Hall (AP)

Mourners have been queuing for 13 hours or more to see the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday.

A woman who was in the hall at the time queuing to see the coffin claimed her young daughter was pushed out of the way during the incident.

Mother Tracey Holland told Sky News: “The police had him within two seconds. We’re just trying to get her back again.

“She has been up since 2am, and has been in the queue for 15 hours.”

Mourners have been queuing to get to see the Queen for hours (REUTERS)

It comes after a man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, following a separate incident in the queue to get into Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

“He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”

Earlier in the evening, King Charles and his siblings has taken part in the Vigil of the Princes in the same hall.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York take part in a vigil at the hall two and a half hours before the incident (Getty Images)

Along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, the King stood in silence at the coffin’s side for 15 minutes, at around 7.30pm.

Public viewings of the coffin are set to continue until 6.30am on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral at nearby Westminster Abbey.

