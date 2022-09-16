Queen queue: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners viewed coffin
Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state in the hall with mourners waiting for hours overnight to see her coffin
A man has been arrested following a ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state.
Met Police officers detained the man at around 10pm on Friday after an incident that took place as mourners filed into the hall to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Mourners have been queuing for 13 hours or more to see the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday.
A woman who was in the hall at the time queuing to see the coffin claimed her young daughter was pushed out of the way during the incident.
Mother Tracey Holland told Sky News: “The police had him within two seconds. We’re just trying to get her back again.
“She has been up since 2am, and has been in the queue for 15 hours.”
It comes after a man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, following a separate incident in the queue to get into Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
A Met police spokesperson said: “Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.
“He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”
Earlier in the evening, King Charles and his siblings has taken part in the Vigil of the Princes in the same hall.
Along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, the King stood in silence at the coffin’s side for 15 minutes, at around 7.30pm.
Public viewings of the coffin are set to continue until 6.30am on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral at nearby Westminster Abbey.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.