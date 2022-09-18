Prince Andrew thanks Queen for ‘compassion and confidence’ as he pays tribute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Andrew has issued a tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral tomorrow.

The Duke of York said in a statement: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.

“God save the king.”

Andrew was said to be the Queen’s favourite son, despite the disrepute his actions brought on his family.

The Duke of York was earlier this year stripped of his military titles and royal patronages as he faced accusations of sexually assaulting a teenager.

More follows...