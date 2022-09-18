Queen funeral - latest: Biden arrives in UK as queue to see coffin enters last full day
Lines to view late monarch’s coffin stretch for miles across London on another chilly night for mourners
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of the monarch’s lying-in-state.
US president Joe Biden has landed in the UK and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Indian president Droupadi Murmu are some of the leaders due to arrive for what will be one of the largest gatherings of international dignitaries in years.
British law enforcement agencies are preparing for the biggest security challenge for the country since the Second World War, with events involving more than two thousand guests, 500 foreign dignitaries, 4,000 service personnel and over a million members of the public expected to line the streets.
Public access to Westminster Hall is due to end at 6.30am on Monday so the Queen’s coffin can be moved to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
Prince Harry and Prince William joined a silent vigil held by the Queen’s grandchildren on Saturday night.
The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen to be televised on eve of funeral
The Queen Consort is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”
Camilla’s tribute to her mother-in-law is set to be aired on Sunday on the BBC, shortly before the national minute’s silence at 8pm.
Read more:
‘I’ll always remember her smile’: Camilla’s TV tribute to Queen on eve of funeral
The Queen Consort’s pre-recorded words about the late monarch will be shown on television on Sunday evening
Politics explained: What do the British public think of the monarchy?
The Queen's funeral is dominating the news, with hundreds of thousands of people queuing to pay their respects.
But what do the British public think of the monarchy? Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has delved into the polls to find out:
What do the British public think of the monarchy?
Politics Explained: Jon Stone look at the levels of support for the monarchy
Man charged after ‘disturbance’ by Queen’s coffin
A man arrested at the ancient hall where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state has been charged with a public order offence.
Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for behaviour indenting to cause alarm, harassment or distress in Westminster Hall.
Emily Atkinson has more details:
Man charged after ‘disturbance’ by Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Muhammad Khan is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday
Fears London transport network will be overwhelmed by mourners
One of the UK's biggest transport operations will take place on Monday as mourners descend on London for the Queen's funeral.
Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for around one million people to visit the capital.
Around 250 extra rail services will run - including some overnight trains - and National Highways has suspended planned motorway closures across England.
There are fears the transport network will be overwhelmed on Monday afternoon if too many people visiting the capital travel home immediately after the funeral procession leaves Westminster shortly after noon.
Mourners are being urged to delay their return journeys and check for travel updates.
Queen had ‘great affection for Australians’, says Anthony Albanese
Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the relationship the Queen had with the country and its people, saying she had a "great affection for Australians".
Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Albanese said: "(The Queen had) A remarkable life, well-lived. A life lived in the service of others, served in the interests of the people of the UK, but also the Commonwealth and the world.
"The Queen was Australia's first monarch to visit. She visited Australia some 16 times. She had a great affection for Australians.
"She was someone who had that affection and Australians had an affection back to Her Majesty."
Mr Albanese had earlier visited the Queen's coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall, calling it "an incredibly moving experience".
Royal schedule for Sunday
- Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.
- Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are expected to join the list of heads of state who have signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.
- The King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.
- The King and Queen Consort will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.
- A service of reflection for the Queen at the Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk, Scotland, will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of Her Majesty’s life, being lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.
- A pre-recorded tribute to the late monarch by the Queen Consort will be broadcast on the BBC shortly before 8pm.
- Members of the public will be invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm to remember the Queen.
Just 24 hours left to see the Queen in state
Mourners hoping to see the Queen lying in state have just 24 hours left to do it.
The late monarch’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
With long waiting times still in place, Britons wanting to say their own personal farewell to the monarch will need to join the queue sooner rather than later.
Zelensky’s wife Olena to represent Ukraine at Queen’s funeral
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska will be attending the Queen’s funeral in London on Monday.
While the president will not be joining the heads of states at the funeral, Ms Zelenska will be present at the Westminster Abby.
“Olena Zelenska’s presence is yet another sign of the global support for Ukraine while Russia is isolated,” a source was quoted as telling The Sun.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Zelensky’s wife Olena to represent Ukraine at Queen’s funeral
Ukraine’s First Lady will fly back to the war-torn country immediately after the ceremony
How Camilla came to be accepted by The Firm
On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022 the Queen endorsed the then-Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when the time came.
The Queen said it was her “sincere wish” and called on the public to back both her daughter-in-law and Charles when he became King.
It was a shrewd move from the monarch, in her twilight years, setting her affairs in order and ensuring as smooth a transition as possible.
It ended years of debate over what Camilla – Charles’s former mistress – would eventually be called.
Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the prince’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and, when news of their affair first came to light, she faced vitriolic criticism.
But in the decades after the Waleses’ divorce, the untimely death of Diana in 1997 and Camilla’s acceptance into The Firm, the public mood towards the former Mrs Parker Bowles has softened.
Following her wedding to Charles in 2005, Camilla very gradually took on a more prominent position within the royal family, including riding next to the Queen in her Diamond Jubilee carriage procession in 2012.
She also began to attend the State Opening of Parliament and was made a Privy Counsellor in 2016 ahead of the Queen’s official 90th birthday.
Now her style is Her Majesty and she is expected to be crowned Queen at the King’s coronation.
Camilla to pay TV tribute to Queen
The Queen Consort is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”
Camilla, in pre-recorded words, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II carved out her own role for many years in the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.
“I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there,” the Queen Consort will add, being among the majority of the nation for whom, until now, the Queen was the only British monarch they had ever known or could recall.
The Queen Consort’s tribute to her mother-in-law is set to be aired on Sunday – the eve of the Queen’s state funeral – on the BBC, shortly before the national minute’s silence at 8pm.
Camilla will say: “She’s been part of our lives for ever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.
“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman.
“There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role.”
Remembering the late monarch, Camilla will add: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face.
“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”
