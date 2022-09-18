Graham Norton says the ‘gorgeous’ public reaction to Queen’s death is ‘not rational but it’s genuine’
Thousands of mourners have been queuing to pay tribute to the late monarch as she lies in state ahead of the state funeral
Graham Norton has reflected on the public’s reaction to the Queen’s death.
Thousands of members of the public have been queuing to pay tribute to the late monarch as she lies in state in Westminster Hall, ahead of the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
At points, the line to Westminster Hall at the House of Parliament stretched five miles across London.
A recent YouGov poll of more than 3,200 British adults found that some 44 per cent of people have shed tears or welled up in the wake of the Queen dying.
In a new interview in The Sunday Times Culture magazine, Norton – an Irishman who has been living in Britain for nearly four decades – talked about how he has found the past week of national mourning humbling.
“It’s gorgeous to see the way people respond,” he said. “It’s not rational. But it’s genuine.”
Earlier this year, the presenter, 59, married his partner (thought to be filmmaker Jonothan McLeod) at Bantry House in West Cork, Ireland, near where Norton grew up.
Norton has hosted The Graham Norton Show for the BBC since 2007. He also records a programme for Virgin Radio – on which he recently interviewed JK Rowling.
Norton’s new novel Forever Home will be published this September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies