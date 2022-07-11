Jump to content
Graham Norton marries his partner in West Cork, according to reports

The TV presenter has never publicly revealed his partner’s identity

Amanda Whiting
Monday 11 July 2022 20:01
Comments

Graham Norton speaks about Eurovision

Graham Norton married his partner over the weekend, according to reports.

The Irish TV presenter, 59, married his partner at Bantry House in West Cork, Ireland, near where Graham grew up.

According to a local newspaper, there were 120 guests in attendance at the historic home, which overlooks Bantry Bay. Among them was the Scottish singer Lulu, who performed for the newlyweds.

Guests were also reportedly treated to a DJ set by drag queen Panti Bliss and a performance by the Riverdance troupe.

Following the wedding, as noted in the Irish Examiner, guests were seen gathering in the village of Ahakista, where tents were set-up on the grounds of Norton’s holiday home.

The BAFTA-winner and novelist has been famously private about his romantic life since splitting with a marketing consultant boyfriend in 2015.

No details about the wedding have been posted to the star’s public social media accounts.

Norton has hosted The Graham Norton Show for the BBC since 2007. He also records a programme for Virgin Radio.

Norton’s new novel Forever Home will be published this September.

The Independent has contacted Norton’s agent for comment.

