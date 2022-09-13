Almost half of Britons say they have cried over Queen’s death
Poll also finds majority back cancellation of sports and cultural events
Almost half of people in Britain have cried over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a new survey.
Some 44 per cent said they had had shed tears or welled up in the wake of the monarch dying, a YouGov poll of over 3,200 British adults found.
Her Majesty died peacefully on 8 September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96.
