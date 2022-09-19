Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has reflected on the “incredible moment” he queued to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.

The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.

Jones and his girlfriend, Love Island star Chyna Mills, were among a number of celebrities to join the miles-long queue to see the coffin. You can see a full list of stars who made an appearance here.

Writing on Instagram on Monday (19 September), Jones apologised to his followers for not replying to their messages recently.

“As you could see from my stories, we queued for over 12 hours to pay our respects to the Queen lying in state,” he wrote.

“I have to say this is one of the most incredible moments of my life, which I will never forget. I want to thank everyone we met while walking yesterday. Thank you for the conversations, laughter and entertainment, most of all sharing the experience together.

“We had a mum and daughter who were pushing her son in a wheelchair and were told many times they could skip the line and fast track but they declined every time because they wanted to walk with us all.”

The Strictly star concluded: “Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you.”

(Instagram)

Joining Jones in the line were stars including David Beckham, Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne.

The “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt was also seen in the line. On Twitter, he joked that he was “ushered to the front” of the queue.

You can follow along with live updates from the Queen’s funeral here.