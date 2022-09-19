James Blunt jokes he was ‘ushered to front of queue’ to see Queen lying-in-state
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have come under fire for ‘skipping the line’ to see the Queen’s coffin
James Blunt has joked that he was “ushered” to the front of the queue to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.
The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.
Blunt was among the high-profile celebrities to make an appearance in the miles-long line to see the coffin before it was transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11.00am on Monday (19 September).
The singer and his wife Sofia Wellesley waited patiently to pay their respects.
Responding to reports that he had joined the queue, Blunt joked on Twitter on Sunday night (18 September): “Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front.”
Prior to his career as a musician, Blunt was a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army.
He stood guard at the coffin of the Queen Mother when she was lying in state in 2000. The “You’re Beautiful” singer was a part of her funeral procession.
After becoming friends with Prince Harry, Blunt attended the royal’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.
Find a full list of celebrities to have visited the Queen’s coffin here, from David Beckham to Tilda Swinton.
The funeral ceremony will begin at 11am on Monday (19 September), with a procession from Westminster Abbey starting at 10.35am.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies