Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

James Blunt jokes he was ‘ushered to front of queue’ to see Queen lying-in-state

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have come under fire for ‘skipping the line’ to see the Queen’s coffin

Annabel Nugent
Monday 19 September 2022 08:51
Comments
'A real privilege': Last mourners leave Westminster Hall as lying-in-state ends

James Blunt has joked that he was “ushered” to the front of the queue to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.

The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.

Blunt was among the high-profile celebrities to make an appearance in the miles-long line to see the coffin before it was transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11.00am on Monday (19 September).

The singer and his wife Sofia Wellesley waited patiently to pay their respects.

Responding to reports that he had joined the queue, Blunt joked on Twitter on Sunday night (18 September): “Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front.”

Recommended

Prior to his career as a musician, Blunt was a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army.

He stood guard at the coffin of the Queen Mother when she was lying in state in 2000. The “You’re Beautiful” singer was a part of her funeral procession.

After becoming friends with Prince Harry, Blunt attended the royal’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Find a full list of celebrities to have visited the Queen’s coffin here, from David Beckham to Tilda Swinton.

The funeral ceremony will begin at 11am on Monday (19 September), with a procession from Westminster Abbey starting at 10.35am.

Follow along with live updates from the funeral here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in