James Blunt jokes he was ‘ushered to front of queue’ to see Queen lying-in-state

James Blunt has joked that he was “ushered” to the front of the queue to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.

The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.

Blunt was among the high-profile celebrities to make an appearance in the miles-long line to see the coffin before it was transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11.00am on Monday (19 September).

The singer and his wife Sofia Wellesley waited patiently to pay their respects.

Responding to reports that he had joined the queue, Blunt joked on Twitter on Sunday night (18 September): “Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front.”

Prior to his career as a musician, Blunt was a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army.

He stood guard at the coffin of the Queen Mother when she was lying in state in 2000. The “You’re Beautiful” singer was a part of her funeral procession.

After becoming friends with Prince Harry, Blunt attended the royal’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The funeral ceremony will begin at 11am on Monday (19 September), with a procession from Westminster Abbey starting at 10.35am.

