Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘We would never jump the queue’: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby address furore on This Morning

Willoughby said that pair could ‘totally understand the reaction’ to their visit to Westminster Hall

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 20 September 2022 10:21
Comments
'We would never jump a queue': Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on line skipping stories

Holly Willoughby has said that she and Phillip Schofield “would never jump the queue” as she addressed the public backlash to their visit to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state.

Last week, the This Morning presenters appeared inside Westminster Hall to see the Queen’s coffin before her funeral.

Having been given access to a separate line for media while thousands of mourners waiting for hours, the pair were accused of “skipping the queue”.

ITV denied this, however, with the producers releasing a statement reading: “They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

As the ITV daytime programme returned on Tuesday (20 September), a compilation was shown of the 11 days since the monarch’s death and This Morning’s subsequent coverage.

Recommended

While reports had suggested that ITV bosses were undecided as to whether to show the footage from the Queen’s lying-in-state due to the public response, it did feature.

Schofield and Willoughby were shown talking to members of the queue and watching a man painting the scene on canvas.

In a voice-over, Willougby then explained that as members of the media, the pair were given “official permission” to see the coffin “strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event”.

“None of the broadcasters there took anyone’s place in the queue,” she said, but added that the show could “totally understand the reaction”.

“Please know that we would never jump the queue,” Willoughby said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in