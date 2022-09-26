‘Good job I didn’t ask that question’: GMB hosts in awkward exchange with Rachel Reeves during tax cuts interview
Shadow chancellor of the exchequor appeared on the ITV morning show to discuss the government’s recent mini-budget
Susanna Reid had an awkward exchange on Monday’s (26 September) episode of Good Morning Britain, after cracking a joke about Rachel Reeves’s new haircut.
The ITV morning show host made the comments during a conversation about tax cuts in the new government mini-budget.
She alluded to the fact that it appeared further cuts had been made, referencing Reeves’s hair, an exchange that was made even more awkward when Reeves had trouble hearing the GMB host, forcing her to repeat the joke.
Co-host Ed Balls appeared surprised by Reid’s comments, remarking: “Good job I didn’t say that about her hair – I’d be in total trouble!”
However, Reid defended her comment on air, claiming that a new hairstyle on a public figure such as an MP was noticeable.
The awkward moment in the GMB studio also fell flat with many viewers at home, who shared their thoughts on social media.
”@Susannareid100 any need to be so cruel about the guest speakers hair? This is when @GMB acts like a petty school playground,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I couldn’t focus on the rest of the conversation as this school-girl bullying annoyed me.”
“Never mind her hair, ask about policy,” another commented, while a third described the remark as “patronising”.
“Have you had your hair cut ... what sort of comment is that to start an interview, as Ed Balls says he would be in big trouble if he had made such a comment!” someone else wrote.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Others seemed disgruntled as they wanted the GMB hosts to focus on the impact of the cuts, amid the news that the pound has plunged by nearly five per cent – to an all-time low – following the introduction of Liz Truss’s government’s fiscal plan.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.
Follow the latest updates on Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies