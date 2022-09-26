Liz Truss news - live: Pound tumbles to record low against dollar as economists slam fiscal plan
Currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday
The pound plunged by nearly five per cent to an all-time low as investors ran for the exits after the new government’s fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain’s finances to the limit.
The currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts.
Economists have raised concerns over the financial credibility of prime minister Liz Truss’s government as the unveiling of such a plan came just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain inflation.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said he will resist pressure from within his own party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers because of fears it could deal a fatal blow to Labour’s chances of victory at the coming election.
The Labour leader dramatically pledged to reinstate the 45p income tax rate for Britain’s wealthiest people, abolished by Mr Kwarteng in his mini-Budget in what Sir Keir described as a “wrong-headed” Tory policy to “allow the rich to get richer”.
‘Shocking’: Labour condemns Liz Truss paying chief of staff through lobbying firm
Liz Truss is paying a lobbying company for the services of her chief of staff, the government has admitted, triggering Labour condemnation.
In an unprecedented arrangement for such a senior aide, Mark Fullbrook receives his salary as a contractor through the firm, Fullbrook Strategies, he set up in April – rather than as an employee.
Previous holders of the key No 10 role have been treated like any other special adviser by being appointed on a temporary civil service contract and paid a salary that is made public.
Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, called the admission “shocking”, saying it “raises serious questions about the new prime minister’s judgement”.
Read more in this report from our deputy political editor Rob Merrick:
Mark Fullbrook was already in spotlight over FBI interview in connection with alleged corruption in Puerto Rico
The mini-Budget is a constitutional gamble, too
The economic risks of the chancellor’s tax cuts are evident but they also leave the Scottish government with a dilemma, writes my colleague Alastair Jamieson.
The economic risks of the chancellor’s tax cuts are evident but they also leave the Scottish government with a dilemma, writes Alastair Jamieson
Labour pledges new ‘wealth fund’ to give taxpayers stake in green British industries
A Labour government would give taxpayers a stake in British industry with the creation of a national wealth fund that would invest billions of pounds in green businesses over the next decade, the party says.
The money created would be ploughed back into local areas, Rachel Reeves will pledge in a speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool.
As well as providing skilled jobs, she promised “wealth that will flow back into your community and onto your high street. Wealth that the British people will own a stake in”. Labour also accused the Conservatives of letting good jobs go overseas during its 12 years in power.
My colleague Kate Devlin reports:
Party also accuses Conservatives of letting good jobs go overseas
Starmer resisting pressure from inside own party over reversal of tax cuts
Sir Keir Starmer will resist pressure from within his own party to reverse Liz Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers because of fears it could deal a fatal blow to Labour’s chances of victory at the coming election.
The Labour leader dramatically pledged to reinstate the 45p income tax rate for Britain’s wealthiest people, abolished by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in his mini-Budget on Friday in what Sir Keir described as a “wrong-headed” Tory policy to “allow the rich to get richer”.
But he was facing demands to go further by restoring the 20 per cent basic rate of the levy, due to be reduced to 19 per cent in April, after Mr Kwarteng brought a planned cut forward by a year.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Labour leader dramatically vows to restore 45p income tax for richest - but backs Tory cut to basic rate
Sterling plunges to all-time low in scathing appraisal of Truss plan
Sterling tumbled nearly 5 per cent to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending 3.61 per cent dive from Friday, when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, and the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972 to pay for them.
Economists and investors said prime minister Liz Truss’s government, in power for less than three weeks, was losing financial credibility by unveiling such a plan just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain surging inflation.
Sterling was last down 2.7 per cent at $1.0560. Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, called the currency’s record plunge “incredible”.
“The weekend press tarred and feathered sterling with assertions of its emerging-market status,” he said.
“I don’t buy that schadenfreude. Still, there is now bound to be speculation of an emergency BOE meeting and rate hike.”
Welcome to the UK politics blog for Monday, 26 September 2022 where we provide the latest from Westminster.
