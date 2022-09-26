Ian Brown fans ‘leave gig early’ after Stone Roses frontman ‘butchers his own tunes’ without band
‘I’m a life long fan but it was bad,’ wrote one disgruntled audience member
Ian Brown fans reportedly walked out of his show in Leeds last night (Sunday 25 September), after The Stone Roses frontman apparently kicked off his solo tour without a backing band.
Performing at the O2 Academy in the city last night (25 September), Brown performed alone on stage with just a mic and a backing track, to the disappointment of many fans in attendance.
“Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND,” wrote attendee Steve Lathum on Twitter, alongside a video from the gig.
“I’m a life-long fan but it was bad. Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight,” he continued.
“£40 to see a karaoke act,” another complained, while one called it the “funniest gig” they’d ever been to.
“The plummeting resale value of Ian Brown tickets is now outstripping the fall of the pound. @Liztruss has been asked for comment,” joked another.
However, after his Tweet went viral, Lathum has commented saying he feels bad about sharing the video: “Feel a bit bad about this now, I was just so disappointed,” he said.
“We all know Ian can’t sing but there’s always a band to bring it together. Some onstage chemistry, the drummer’s energy, the guitarist’s musicianship. I think if there’s no band you should tell people up front.”
Some were quick to defend Brown’s performance: “It’s Ian Brown solo artist - the clue’s in the title! Thought he was brilliant and so was Dermo - absolute bonus to hear Northside tunes!”
The Independent has reached out to Ian Brown’s representatives for comment.
Brown is due to perform the rest of his UK tour in September and October, visiting venues in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and more.
