Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

House of the Dragon: David Tennant’s son Ty makes NSFW debut

‘Ty Tennant sure did make an impressive first impression,’ one viewer wrote

Tom Murray
Monday 26 September 2022 03:49
Comments
House of the Dragon episode 6 preview

Ty Tennant’s debut appearance in House of the Dragon episode six likely won’t be leaving the memories of viewers any time soon.

The son of Doctor Whostar David Tennant plays prince Aegon Targaryen II in the Game of Thronesprequel series.

In just his second scene in the show, Ty is seen (from behind) standing on his windowsill, masturbating in the open air.

It’s at that point, rather embarrassingly, that his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), walks in.

The moment had viewers on Twitter blushing, with one writing: “I will say that Ty Tennant sure did make an impressive first impression as Aegon.”

Recommended

Others noted that they felt uncomfortable watching the scene as Ty’s character is supposed to be 14 years old. The actor himself is 20.

(Twitter)

“Pls i just had to look up how old Ty Tennant was cause it felt illegal watching that,” one wrote.

Ty, at least, should feel right at home on the show as his uncle Daemon is played by another Doctor Who: Matt Smith.

The young actor previously appeared in the Doctor Who special The Five(ish) Doctors, alongside Smith, in 2013.

Ty Tennant in House of the Dragon

(Gary Moyes / HBO)

Recommended

What’s more, he’s joined by two other Doctor Who alums: Matthew Needham (Larys Strong) and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon).

House of the Dragon continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in