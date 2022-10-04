Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nights are getting colder – so it’s the perfect time to tear through the films about to be removed from Netflix.

Each month, a large number of titles are taken down from the service without fanfare.

This explains why things might suddenly disappear from your watch list.

S , to avoid surprise, here is a list of everything being removed in October (including one of the service’s very first original series).

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix – find everything that’s beind added to the streaming service this month here.

Movies

1 October

About Last Night (2014)

Agyaat

The Amazing Spider-Man

Anatomy

Anjaan

Arthur Christmas

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

A Beautiful Mind

Body of Lies

Carlito’s Way

Cast Away

Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away’ (Netflix)

Company of Heroes

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delhi 6

Dennis the Menace

Dev D

The Diesel

Due Date

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Enough

Fight Club

Fracture

Freedom Writers

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost Patrol

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Halloween (1978)

Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Halloween’ (Compass International Pictures)

Halloween 2 (1981)

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Harishchandrachi Factory

The Haunting in Connecticut

Heat

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Hot Date

Hotel Transylvania 2

House at the End of the Street

I Love You

I’m Leaving Now

In Good Company

Jagga Jasoos

Jodhaa Akbar

Journey of an African Colony

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Jumper

Kaminey

Khoobsurat

The King of Staten Island

Kisaan

Kismatt Konnection

Knight and Day

Knowing

Kung Fu Hustle

Kurbaan

Limitless

Lost & Found Music Studios

Love & Other Drugs

Love You to Death

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh

Marley & Me

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie

Mugamoodi

Muran

My Friend Pinto

Naan Sigappu Manithan

Nowhere to Run

Offspring

Pain & Gain

Pet Sematary (1989)

Phantom

Pizza

Race

Race 2

The Rite

Rocks

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

Sinister 2

Sniper: Legacy

Sommore: The Reign Continues

The Sparks Brothers

Tom Hanks in ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (Paramount Pictures)

Spider-Man

The Strangers

The Tax Collector

Thaandavam

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru

The Town

The Treasure 2

26 Years

Udaan

Vantage Point

Vettai

Wake Up Sid

We Are Family

What’s Your Number

The Women (2008)

3 October

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

4 October

The Goldfinch

6 October

Inheritance

Kidnap

9 October

Once Upon a Time in London

Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort in ‘The Goldfinch’ (Warner Bros Pictures/Amazon Studios)

10 October

Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus”

11 October

Joker

13 October

The Eve

14 October

Lawless

Top End Wedding

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

15 October

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

The Others

Singapore

Spider-Man 3

Suspicious Partner

Ujala

Unfaithful

What Happens in Vegas

16 October

Before 30

The Game Changers

18 October

Verses of Love 2

19 October

Wedding Unplanned

20 October

Four Hours at the Capitol

Lockout

22 October

Results

Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 3’ (Sony)

TV

1 October

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High

Food Wars!

Pablo

2 October

Banana

Desmond’s

White Teeth

9 October

Fargo

14 October

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

40 and Single

15 October

Beautiful Gong Shim

Doctors

Don’t Dare to Dream

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho

Rooftop Prince

Secret Garden

Yong Pal

You Are Beautiful

The first three seasons of ‘Fargo’ are being removed from Netflix

18 October

Monkart

19 October

The Girl Who Sees Scents

21 October

You’re All Surrounded

23 October

Doctor John

Dr Romantic

Hot Stove League

VIP

24 October

Hemlock Grove

26 October

Pinocchio