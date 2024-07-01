For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

July promises to be a busy month for Netflix.

As well as the addition of brand new shows, including Vikings: Valhalla and Cobra Kai, there’ll be the return of Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foly in a new Beverly Hills Cop fim –not to mention, in the US, the arrival of acclaimed drama Lost.

Since its conclusion in 2010, Lost, which follows survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, has regularly been featured on polls compiling the greatest shows of all time. It turns 20 in September.

Despite the fact that plenty of titles are also being removed from Netflix, this will be rectified by the sheer amount of new documentaries and anime shows being added in the next 31 days.

The Independent has compiled a list of everything arriving on Netflix in July 2024.

NB: we put this list togetehr with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

1 July

Star Trek: Prodigy season two – UK/US

3 July

Rhythm + Flow France season three – UK/US

4 July

Barbecue Showdown season three

5 July

Desperate Lies season one – UK/US

9 July

The Boyfriend season one – UK/US

10 July

Eva Lasting season two – UK/US

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point season two – UK/US

11 July

Another Self season two – UK/US

Vikings: Valhalla season three – UK/US

12 July

Exploding Kittens season one – UK/US

14 July

Five Star Chef season two – UK/US

16 July

Homicide: Los Angeles season one – UK/US

17 July

The Green Glove Gang season two – UK/US

18 July

Cobra Kai season six, part one – UK/US

Master of the House season one – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Cobra Kai’ ( Netflix )

19 July

Sweet Home season three – UK/US

Too Hot to Handle season six – UK/US

24 July

Love of my Life season one – UK/US

Resurrected Rides season one – UK/US

25 July

The Decameron season one – UK/US

Kleo season two – UK/US

Tokyo Swindlers season one – UK/US

26 July

The Dragon Prince season six – UK/US

Elite season eight – UK/US

Pulang Araw season one – UK/US

31 July

Unsolved Mysteries volume four – UK/US

Movies

3 July

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ is being released on Netflix ( Netflix )

5 July

Goyo – UK/US

The Imaginary – UK/US

10 July

Wild Wild Punjab – UK/US

11 July

Vanished into the Night – UK/US

12 July

The Champion – UK/US

Blame the Game – UK/US

Lobola Man – UK/US

19 July

Find Me Falling – UK/US

26 July

House of Ga’a – UK/US

Non Negotiable – UK/US

Documentary

3 July

SPRINT – UK/US

The Man with 1000 Kids

10 July

Receiver – UK/US

15 July

LALIGA: All Access – UK/US

19 July

500 Days of Escobar – UK/US

Simone Biles Rising – UK.US

Skywalkers: A Love Story – UK/US

24 July

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – UK/US

31 July

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – UK/US

Comedy

9 July

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – UK/US

16 July

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – UK/US

Anime

8 July

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc season one (new episodes on Mondays) – UK/US

17 July

T・P BON season two – UK/US

Games

23 July

Too Hot To Handle 3 (Android and iOS) UK/US

30 July

The Dragon Prince: Xadia (Android and iOS) – UK/US

LICENCED

TV

1 July

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition volume three – US

Kin series two – UK

Lost season one to six – US

Public Affairs Office in the Sky season one – UK/US

Suits season nine – US

The Trouble with Maggie Cole – UK

open image in gallery ‘Lost’ is arriving on Netflix ( ABC )

3 July

The Woman in White – UK

5 July

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season three – US

9 July

Honour series one

10 July

Vicious – UK

23 July

All American season six – US

29 July

Heels season one and two – US

Prison Break season one to five – US

open image in gallery ‘Prison Break’ ( Fox )

Movies

1 July

American Psycho – US

Annabelle – US

Back to the Future trilogy – US

Becky & Badette – UK/US

Big Daddy – US

The Blind Side – US

Call Me by Your Name – US

Captain Phillips – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US

Cosmopolis – UK

Easy A – US

Family of Two – US

The House Bunny – US

Jigsaw – US

Kampon – US

The Karate Kid (1984) – US

Life – US

Magic Mike XXL – US

Matilda (1996) – US

Monsters vs Aliens – US

Mr Bean’s Holiday – US

The Nun – US

Pan – US

The Road to El Dorado– US

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno – US

Rurouni Kenshin 3: The Legend Ends – US

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

Warcraft – US

The Wiz – US

Zathura: A Space Adventure – US

Zombieland – US

3 July

Living – UK

open image in gallery Bill Nighy in ‘Living’ ( Ross Ferguson )

9 July

Smile – UK

11 July

Kuyang Sekuta Iblis Yang Selalu Mengintai – US

The Neon Highway – US

The Peasants – US

12 July

The Long Game – US

Ticket to Paradise – UK

15 July

Bone Tomahawk – US

Midnight Sun – US

open image in gallery ‘Ticket to Paradise’ ( © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

16 July

The Boy Next Door – US

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – UK

Fifty Shades Darker – US

Fifty Shades Freed – US

18 July

The Inspection – US

Land of Bad – US

19 July

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – UK

The Old Dog, New Tricks? – US

23 July

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – UK

27 July

The Man from UNCLE – US

open image in gallery ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ ( AP )

Documentary

1 July

About Antoine – US

999 Critical Condition series one – UK

5 July

Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief – US

10 July

Tickled – US

17 July

Missing or Murdered – UK

Anime

1 July

ONE PIECE: Fishman Island – US

Ouran High School Host Club season one – UK

7 July

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie – US

The Last: Naruto The Movie – US

Boruto: Naruto the Movie – US

Kids

1 July

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of LadyDragon – UK/US

Paw Patrol: The Movie – US

19 July

Chi’s Sweet Adventure: Summer Vacation season one – UK/US