New on Netflix in July 2024: Every movie and TV series coming this month
Including one of the greatest shows of all time
July promises to be a busy month for Netflix.
As well as the addition of brand new shows, including Vikings: Valhalla and Cobra Kai, there’ll be the return of Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foly in a new Beverly Hills Cop fim –not to mention, in the US, the arrival of acclaimed drama Lost.
Since its conclusion in 2010, Lost, which follows survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, has regularly been featured on polls compiling the greatest shows of all time. It turns 20 in September.
Despite the fact that plenty of titles are also being removed from Netflix, this will be rectified by the sheer amount of new documentaries and anime shows being added in the next 31 days.
The Independent has compiled a list of everything arriving on Netflix in July 2024.
ORIGINAL
TV
1 July
Star Trek: Prodigy season two – UK/US
3 July
Rhythm + Flow France season three – UK/US
4 July
Barbecue Showdown season three
5 July
Desperate Lies season one – UK/US
9 July
The Boyfriend season one – UK/US
10 July
Eva Lasting season two – UK/US
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point season two – UK/US
11 July
Another Self season two – UK/US
Vikings: Valhalla season three – UK/US
12 July
Exploding Kittens season one – UK/US
14 July
Five Star Chef season two – UK/US
16 July
Homicide: Los Angeles season one – UK/US
17 July
The Green Glove Gang season two – UK/US
18 July
Cobra Kai season six, part one – UK/US
Master of the House season one – UK/US
19 July
Sweet Home season three – UK/US
Too Hot to Handle season six – UK/US
24 July
Love of my Life season one – UK/US
Resurrected Rides season one – UK/US
25 July
The Decameron season one – UK/US
Kleo season two – UK/US
Tokyo Swindlers season one – UK/US
26 July
The Dragon Prince season six – UK/US
Elite season eight – UK/US
Pulang Araw season one – UK/US
31 July
Unsolved Mysteries volume four – UK/US
Movies
3 July
Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley – UK/US
5 July
Goyo – UK/US
The Imaginary – UK/US
10 July
Wild Wild Punjab – UK/US
11 July
Vanished into the Night – UK/US
12 July
The Champion – UK/US
Blame the Game – UK/US
Lobola Man – UK/US
19 July
Find Me Falling – UK/US
26 July
House of Ga’a – UK/US
Non Negotiable – UK/US
Documentary
3 July
SPRINT – UK/US
The Man with 1000 Kids
10 July
Receiver – UK/US
15 July
LALIGA: All Access – UK/US
19 July
500 Days of Escobar – UK/US
Simone Biles Rising – UK.US
Skywalkers: A Love Story – UK/US
24 July
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – UK/US
31 July
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – UK/US
Comedy
9 July
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – UK/US
16 July
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – UK/US
Anime
8 July
Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc season one (new episodes on Mondays) – UK/US
17 July
T・P BON season two – UK/US
Games
23 July
Too Hot To Handle 3 (Android and iOS) UK/US
30 July
The Dragon Prince: Xadia (Android and iOS) – UK/US
LICENCED
TV
1 July
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition volume three – US
Kin series two – UK
Lost season one to six – US
Public Affairs Office in the Sky season one – UK/US
Suits season nine – US
The Trouble with Maggie Cole – UK
3 July
The Woman in White – UK
5 July
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season three – US
9 July
Honour series one
10 July
Vicious – UK
23 July
All American season six – US
29 July
Heels season one and two – US
Prison Break season one to five – US
Movies
1 July
American Psycho – US
Annabelle – US
Back to the Future trilogy – US
Becky & Badette – UK/US
Big Daddy – US
The Blind Side – US
Call Me by Your Name – US
Captain Phillips – US
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US
Cosmopolis – UK
Easy A – US
Family of Two – US
The House Bunny – US
Jigsaw – US
Kampon – US
The Karate Kid (1984) – US
Life – US
Magic Mike XXL – US
Matilda (1996) – US
Monsters vs Aliens – US
Mr Bean’s Holiday – US
The Nun – US
Pan – US
The Road to El Dorado– US
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno – US
Rurouni Kenshin 3: The Legend Ends – US
Spider-Man – US
Spider-Man 2 – US
Spider-Man 3 – US
The Sweetest Thing – US
Warcraft – US
The Wiz – US
Zathura: A Space Adventure – US
Zombieland – US
3 July
Living – UK
9 July
Smile – UK
11 July
Kuyang Sekuta Iblis Yang Selalu Mengintai – US
The Neon Highway – US
The Peasants – US
12 July
The Long Game – US
Ticket to Paradise – UK
15 July
Bone Tomahawk – US
Midnight Sun – US
16 July
The Boy Next Door – US
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – UK
Fifty Shades Darker – US
Fifty Shades Freed – US
18 July
The Inspection – US
Land of Bad – US
19 July
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – UK
The Old Dog, New Tricks? – US
23 July
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – UK
27 July
The Man from UNCLE – US
Documentary
1 July
About Antoine – US
999 Critical Condition series one – UK
5 July
Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief – US
10 July
Tickled – US
17 July
Missing or Murdered – UK
Anime
1 July
ONE PIECE: Fishman Island – US
Ouran High School Host Club season one – UK
7 July
Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie – US
The Last: Naruto The Movie – US
Boruto: Naruto the Movie – US
Kids
1 July
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of LadyDragon – UK/US
Paw Patrol: The Movie – US
19 July
Chi’s Sweet Adventure: Summer Vacation season one – UK/US
