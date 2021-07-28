Lucy Liu has reflected on the alleged dispute she had with Bill Murray while filming the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels.

Speaking on the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast, the actor said that she wouldn’t “get into the specifics” but there was a moment where she stood up to Murray while on set.

Liu said Murray “hurled insults” at her that “kept going on and on”. “It was unjust and it was uncalled for,” she said. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it.

“Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I.”

Reports have previously claimed that Murray “loudly complained” about Liu’s “acting technique” on set and that he even stopped a scene in progress and pointed to Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Liu, saying in order, ‘I get why you’re here, and you’ve got talent… but what in the hell are you doing here. You can’t act!’”

Suffice to say, Murray did not return for the sequel.

In her new interview, Liu said that despite the row, she has “nothing against” Murray and they have since seen each other at a Saturday Night Live reunion. “He came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.