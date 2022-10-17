Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant.

The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

And he even blamed “Jewish Zionists” for Kim Kardashian talking about having sex with Davidson on an episode of her family’s Hulu reality TV show.

West, who has been widely criticised for a series of antisemitic comments over the past week, defended himself on the podcast.

“We Jew so I can’t be antisemite,” he told the hosts before turning his attention to SNL alum Davidson.

“The 78 media outlets that called me an abuser when I was tryna get that heroin addict away from my kids that was tattooing my kids’ names on him, Skete, Pete Davidson…” said West.

Davidson has spoken about his struggles with drugs and borderline personality disorder in the past.

He then attacked The Daily Show host Noah, who is originally from South Africa.

On his show in March, Noah addressed West “harassing” Kim Kardashian online as their relationship broke down, and in turn West directed racial slurs against him and was banned from Instagram.

“Trevor Noah, not even from America, he just looks Black right? Gonna say, yo, Kim it’s gonna get dangerous, he putting all that ‘he so crazy, he’s so OJ’. Nori just wants the family back together, I just want the family back together, Kim is a Christian…” he said.

West then referred to Kardashian saying on a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that she and Davidson had sex in front of a fireplace in tribute to her grandmother.

“It’s Jewish Zionists that is about that life, that is telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media,” he said.

And he added: “When I drive by and see those Hulu ads and JP Morgan ads, imma let you all know right now the devil is a defeated foe.

“You can’t poison me, you already f***ed with me so much, you already black mirrored me, you already made everybody think I’m crazy, you already took my family away, you already separated all my friends, I don’t got no celebrity friends,” he said.

West’s latest statements have come in for widespread criticism on social media.

“Kanye West and Donald Trump are engaging in open anti-semitism. That should tell you all you need to know about the politicians who are praising them right now,” tweeted Citizens For Ethics.

Another Twitter user wrote: “When it comes to the awareness of black issues and plight here in America, Trevor Noah in many recent years has done more for black people than Kanye West.”