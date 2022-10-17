✕ Close Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West has entered into an agreement to buy Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the 6 January riots.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said the Donda artist said on the acquisition.

The announcement comes on the heels of George Floyd’s family responding to the rapper after he sparked fresh controversy by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday while discussing Candace Owens’s documentary.

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” said Ye.

Floyd’s family responded to the Donda rapper’s drug claims via civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.