Kanye West – live: Rapper to buy Parler as George Floyd’s family threatens to sue
Floyd’s family is considering a lawsuit against West, according to lawyer
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck
Kanye West has entered into an agreement to buy Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the 6 January riots.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said the Donda artist said on the acquisition.
The announcement comes on the heels of George Floyd’s family responding to the rapper after he sparked fresh controversy by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday while discussing Candace Owens’s documentary.
“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” said Ye.
Floyd’s family responded to the Donda rapper’s drug claims via civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.
“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
Parler releases statement on Twitter about Kanye West acquisition
Parlement Technologies, the parent company of the right-wing social media app Parler, announced on Twitter that the company’s acquisition by Kanye West will ensure its “future role” as a pioneering uncancellable free speech platform.
“Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” the company wrote in a tweet shared early on Monday morning.
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.
The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.
“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals”, said George Farmer, the chief executive of Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies.
Read more in this developing story here with Adam Smith.
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.
Stephen Jackson responds to Kanye West following George Floyd death claims
Stephen Jackson has slammed Kanye West for his comments about George Floyd.
The former NBA player posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, calling West’s remarks “clout chasing”.
In a short clip, Jackson indirectly criticised West, among others, for taking advantage of Floyd’s death by “dissing” him.
“It’s all noted,” he captioned the clip. “To say u a Legend in music @kanyewest it’s sad that u still gotta talk about other people lives to be relevant is wack. Its really sad u doing all this over some ‘P***y.’”
When and how did George Floyd die?
On 25 May 2020, a convenience store employee in Minneapolis called 911 and said that George Floyd, 46, had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. When the clerk asked him to return the cigarettes he refused, and seemed “drunk and not in control of himself,” according to 911 logs.
Soon after that, four officers – Derek Chauvin, plus Tou Thao, and new recruits Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng – arrived at the scene.
Police said they found Floyd sitting on his car, where he appeared intoxicated and resisted arrest.
The group moved to detain Floyd and he was soon face-down on the ground, as a bystander began live-streaming video of the encounter on Facebook.
Video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, as he pleads over and over again that he can’t breathe.
A medical examiner later described Floyd’s death as a homicide, and said he went into cardiopulmonary arrest as Chauvin kept his knee on his neck.
The examination also pointed out “hypertensive heart disease”, “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use” as other notable medical conditions surrounding the death.
Read more:
Trial was one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation
What exactly did Kanye West say about George Floyd’s death?
Kanye West spoke about George Floyd’s death while discussing Candace Owens’s documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday.
“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” said West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
He then went on to compare George Floyd to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer last November. And he also attacked what he called the “Jewish media”, by whom he claimed to have been “blocked”. Read more link
American rapper Boosie Badazz calls out Kanye West for ‘sick’ George Floyd claims
American rapper Boosie Badazz has called out Kanye West for his recent comments about George Floyd’s death.
“YOU REALLY HAVE A DEEP HATRED IN YOUR HEART FOR BLACK PEOPLE,” the rapper, real name Torence Ivy Hatch, wrote. “First you said slavery was a choice, then white lives matter, now George Floyd.
“AINT NOBODY GO TELL YO A** YOU SICK FOR DOING THIS TO OUR RACE,” he added. “If u think u white JUST DO IT.”
Bishop Talbert Swan condemns Kanye West following George Floyd death claims
Bishop Talbert Swan has hit out at Kanye West following his false claims about George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
“George Floyd was murdered,” he wrote. “We all watched the video in horror. He did not die of a fentanyl overdose.
“Kanye West is a pathetic, boot-licking, white supremacy apologist. I hope Floyd’s family sues the ‘white lives matter’ shirt off his back.”
George Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over the rapper’s false claims about his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
The rapper sparked new controversy by claiming that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
Following the comments, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represented Floyd’s family, took to Twitter to suggest that the family may now take legal action against West.
“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he tweeted on Sunday.
“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”
