Trump and Kanye speak, to have dinner amid antisemitism row

Ex-president and artist have both made anti-Jewish statements angering critics and drawing charges of antisemitism

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 17 October 2022 22:56
Comments
<p>Donald Trump and Kanye West during a 2018 White House meeting</p>

Donald Trump and Kanye West during a 2018 White House meeting

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke on Monday as the pair face similar but unrelated accusations of antisemitism for their recent remarks about Jewish people.

The two spoke over the phone after it was announced that the Grammy-winning yet troubled and controversial artist would purchase Parler, a right-wing social media site, according to Politico, which cited a source familiar with the call.

Mr West apparently initiated the conversation and the two plan to meet in person for dinner in the near future, according to the news outlet. The rapper was banned from Twitter and Instagram after threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” and alleging that Jews are behind his wife Kim Kardashian’s choice to divorce him.

The former president, meanwhile, faces his own brewing anger from Jewish Americans over a statement he released in recent days blaming those same Jews for not being grateful for the US’s support of Israel and demanding that they “get their act together” and support him in greater numbers.

More follows...

