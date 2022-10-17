Elon Musk hints at collaboration with Kanye West despite outrage over rapper’s anti-Semitic rants
Comes as rapper purchases right-wing network Parler
Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appears to be teasing a potential business collaboration with Kanye West, despite the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic rants and attacks on George Floyd.
On Monday, Mr Musk shared an image playing on the Dragon Ball anime series, where two characters can fuse together into a more powerful being by touching fingers.
In his version, the Tesla founder is edited onto one character, along with a Twitter logo, while Ye’s face is superimposed onto another, with the logo of Parler, the right-wing social network Mr West recently purchased.
“Fun times ahead!” Mr Musk wrote below the image.
This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies