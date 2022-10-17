Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appears to be teasing a potential business collaboration with Kanye West, despite the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic rants and attacks on George Floyd.

On Monday, Mr Musk shared an image playing on the Dragon Ball anime series, where two characters can fuse together into a more powerful being by touching fingers.

In his version, the Tesla founder is edited onto one character, along with a Twitter logo, while Ye’s face is superimposed onto another, with the logo of Parler, the right-wing social network Mr West recently purchased.

“Fun times ahead!” Mr Musk wrote below the image.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.