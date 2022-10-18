Kanye West news - live: YouTube removes ‘Drink Champs’ interview as Elon Musk deletes post on Twitter team-up
George Floyd’s family is also considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after he spoke about how the 46-year-old man died over the weekend, according to their lawyer
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck
The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.
The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.
Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme that hinted at a potential team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.
Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.
Earlier, Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate the rapper’s takeover of his right-wing social media platform, while defending him by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.
Trump and Kanye speak by phone and plan to have dinner amid antisemitism row
Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke on Monday as the pair face similar but unrelated accusations of antisemitism for their recent remarks about Jewish people.
The two spoke over the phone after it was announced that the Grammy-winning yet troubled and controversial artist would purchase Parler, a right-wing social media site, according to Politico, which cited a source familiar with the call.
Mr West apparently initiated the conversation and the two plan to meet in person for dinner in the near future, according to the news outlet. The rapper was banned from Twitter and Instagram after threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” and alleging that Jews are behind his wife Kim Kardashian’s choice to divorce him.
John Bowden has more from Washington.
Trump and Kanye talk on the phone and plan to have dinner amid antisemitism row
Ex-president and artist have both made anti-Jewish statements angering critics and drawing charges of antisemitism
Kanye’s ‘Drink Champs’ interview removed from YouTube, Revolt
The controversial interview that aired on Saturday night’s Drink Champs has been removed from both YouTube and the Revolt franchise’s website, Rolling Stone first reported.
Host of the YouTube show, N.O.R.E., had appeared on The Breakfast Club on Monday, hours before the interview was pulled, to express his regret for not editing out the sections of the interview which he later admitted were hurtful to people.
“We actually posted it and saw that this was the wrong edit, took it down, and then it got reposted again with those same comments that was there,” N.O.R.E said on the Monday morning radio show while issuing an apology for the contents of the interview where West issued more antisemitic comments and spread misinformation about the death of George Floyd.
“So it was a mistake on our behalf, on our team’s behalf. Because we don’t edit nothing… but we will start from here on out, because we understand that’s people that’s hurt out there.”
The controversial Ye interview on Drink Champs has since been made private on YouTube and the podcast version of the conversation were removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.
Elon Musk deletes tweet that hinted at collaboration with Kanye West
Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to be teasing a possible business collaboration with Kanye West, despite the rapper’s recent antisemitic rants and attacks on George Floyd.
On Monday, Mr Musk shared an image playing on the Dragon Ball anime series, where two characters can fuse together into a more powerful being by touching fingers. In his version, the Tesla founder is edited onto one character, along with a Twitter logo, while West’s face is superimposed onto another, with the logo of Parler, the right-wing social network West recently purchased.
“Fun times ahead!” Mr Musk wrote below the image.
Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.
Josh Marcus has more here.
Elon Musk deletes tweet that hinted at collaboration with Kanye West
Comes as rapper purchases right-wing network Parler
The cancel culture crowd rises to Kanye West’s defence
The CEO of Parler has sought to defend Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, from antisemitisim complaints following news of his takeover bid of the right wing social media app.
Speaking with Fox Business on Monday, Parler CEO George Farmer said “censorship in any format is never a good thing” after Mr West was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts over statements deemed antisemitic. He added that the rapper was also a “victim of cancellation”, per Mediaite.
“The tweet that he put out last week, as far as I could understand it, was an incorrect reference to defcon,” Mr Farmer told Maria Bartiromo of the rapper’s apparent reference to DEFCON, a level of US defence department readiness. “He’s obviously willing to have conversations that plenty of people want to have and I think that he’s trying to engage in the free speech environment”.
“Specific comments about his personal opinions, obviously I can’t comment because I’m not him, but I would like to say that he’s now in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative,” Mr Farmer continued. “Whether or not what he said offended some people, of course, is up for conversation,” he said.
Gino Spocchia has the full story.
Parler CEO calls Kanye West a ‘victim of cancellation’
“I can’t comment because I’m not him,” said CEO George Farmer, following Ye’s takeover bid
Even Trump thinks Kanye has gone too far
Donald Trump, who once posed for photos with Kanye West at Trump Tower after the rapper embraced the then-president-elect and invited him to the White House while in office, is privately rebuking the artist’s recent public tirades against Jewish people, according to Rolling Stone.
The former president has reportedly confided in multiple people close to him that the rapper’s social media blasts, in which he said he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” have led him to believe that West is acting too “crazy” and he should seek out professional “help”.
Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Rolling Stone that the one-term president is intentionally avoiding commenting on the scandals that have erupted since the rapper began railing against the Jewish community.
Oliver O’Connell has the full report.
Even Trump concerned by Kanye West acting ‘crazy’, report says
Former president confiding in friends that rapper needs ‘help’
Kanye West called out by Chris Cuomo over antisemitic conspiracy theories
Kanye West has now claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.
On Monday (17 October), during an interview with News Nation’s Chris Cuomo, Ye addressed his plan to purchase right-wing social media network Parler.
When Cuomo asked Ye whether the antisemitic comments that he made violated Parler’s community guidelines, the Donda rapper responded: “I don’t like the term ‘antisemitic’.
“It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people.”
Read more:
Kanye West called out by Chris Cuomo over antisemitic conspiracy theories
Rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his antisemitic remarks
Kanye West moves into the social media business
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.
The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.
More details from Adam Smith.
Kanye West to buy right-wing social media app Parler
‘In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,’ said Mr West.
Voices: Kanye West’s antisemitism is part of a wider bigotry that appeals to the right
Rapper and musician Kanye West (aka Ye) posted an antisemitic threat of violence against Jewish people over the weekend. It’s the latest in a string of bigoted remarks which have horrified many former fans. Those remarks, though, have also been celebrated by rightwing media figures and politicians. Kanye’s enthusiastic, undeniable embrace of antisemitism shows that antisemitism is central to, and an inevitable consequence of, the GOP’s embrace of a politics of division and intolerance.
Kanye’s tweet, since deleted for egregious violation of Twitter’s rules, read, “I’m a bit sleepy but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He added, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Kanye’s message here is in line with that of other antisemites from Hitler on down. Like the Nazis, Kanye suggests that Jewish people have great power and are oppressing him. His hatred of Jewish people, and his explicit call for violence, is presented as a reasonable and necessary response to supposed Jewish attacks on him. For antisemites, paranoia and bigotry justify violence and more bigotry.
Read Noah Berlatsky’s full post.
Kanye West’s antisemitism is part of a wider bigotry that appeals to the right
Musician’s threat to Jewish people is linked to his flirtation with white supremacy, his misogyny and his fatphobia
Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum of LA after antisemitic posts
The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles invited to Kanye West for a visit after he shared antisemitic posts online over the weekend.
The California-based facility extended the public invitation in a statement shared on Tuesday, noting that the musician’s words “reach millions” and he had the choice to either “incite or inspire”.
“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the museum wrote in a statement, first reported by Page Six.
The statement comes after a chorus of celebrities and political figures across the country have condemned the musician’s comments over the past weekend, which earned him a lockout from his accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum of LA after antisemitic posts
‘Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire,’ the museum wrote
Kanye West uses red carpet to add insult to injury against Kim Kardashian
After a week of nonstop scandals, Kanye West emerged on Wednesday night in Tennessee to pose for pictures alongside conservative podcast host Candace Owens and Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J.
The trio were also joined on the red carpet by country singer Kid Rock and UFC mixed martial artist Colby Covington as they prepared to enter the Nashville theatre for the first screening of Owens’ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
Ray J, who dated Kardashian in 2003, recently became ensnared in the Kardashian-Jenner world after an episode of the family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians discussed the famed sex tape between the pair that launched her headline-grabbing career.
In the episode, Kris Jenner, who has been accused by the musician of leaking the sex tape of her daughter to news outlets, took a lie detector test to prove her innocence. This prompted Ray J to fire back on social media, claiming he has legal documents proving the release of the tape was orchestrated by the 66-year-old manager.
Johanna Chisholm has more.
Kanye West poses with Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J at Candace Owens’ film premiere
Candance Owens reportedly orchestrated the bizarre reunion between Kim Kardashian’s exes to be staged on the red carpet of her film’s premiere
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies