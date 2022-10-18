✕ Close Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck

The Drink Champs interview where Kanye West continued to air antisemitic remarks and spread misinformation about George Floyd’s death has been pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.

The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.

Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme that hinted at a potential team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.

Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.

Earlier, Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate the rapper’s takeover of his right-wing social media platform, while defending him by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.