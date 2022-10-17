For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.

The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals”, said George Farmer, the chief executive of Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies.

Parler has not disclosed how much Mr West will purchase the platform for or whether any policy changes are expected.

The news comes after Mr West had posts removed from other major social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram.

Mr West posted a screenshot of a purported text conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs on his Instagram page which suggested that Combs was being controlled by Jewish people and was taken down.

It was condemned by the American Jewish Committee, an anti-hate group, who slammed Mr West for his “dangerous” and anti-Semitic comments on their Instagram page.

A Meta spokesperson told The Independent that they “deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account.”

Similarly, Mr West’s tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” the rapper also said.

The Independent had contacted representatives for Mr West for comment but did not receive a reply before time of publication.

More follows...