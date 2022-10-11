Jump to content

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Musk earlier celebrated West’s return to Twitter after nearly two years

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 11 October 2022 17:58
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Kanye West says his life was 'threatened' after wearing White Lives Matter shirt

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.

The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.

West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.

