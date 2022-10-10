Taiwan has lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk after he suggested the country should give up some control to China by carving out “a special administrative zone” in order to bring down tensions.

In a fresh controversy after suggesting “solutions” for ending the Ukraine war, the world’s richest man and Tesla founder made comments about Taiwan in a recent interview with a newspaper published on Friday.

“My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Mr Musk told the Financial Times.