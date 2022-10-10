Kanye West appears to show porn video to Adidas executives during business meeting

Kanye West has released a video in which he appears to show a porn video to Adidas business executives.

The rapper, who goes by Ye, released a bizarre 30 minute vlog titled 'LAST WEEK' on his YouTube channel.

In the vlog, Mr West appears to be in a business meeting with five men. He out his phone and shows the group a video.

"Is that a porn movie?", one of the unidentified men asks.

"Yeah", replies Mr West.

Mr West's associate goes on to accuse Adidas of stealing the rapper's ideas.

