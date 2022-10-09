Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Inside Business

Musk has decided to buy Twitter after all – so what happens next?

The Tesla founder may turn Twitter into a libertarian free-for-all which pushes half its users from the site, argues James Moore

Sunday 09 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Twitter: Elon Musk’s new plaything? </p>

Twitter: Elon Musk’s new plaything?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Take note of this: Twitter shares are still trading roughly 10 per cent off Elon Musk’s offer price. Wall Street continues to have doubts about this deal.

I know, I know, Musk seems to have decided that he’s going to buy the thing after all, with a trial looming over his attempt to get out of the deal.

He’s spent months alleging that Twitter misrepresented the number of real users on the site – bots aren’t of much interest to the advertisers who provide the bulk of its revenues – but most legal experts didn’t think he had much chance of using this to get out of the transaction.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in