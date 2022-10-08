Kanye West says Mark Zuckerberg kicked him off Instagram: ‘Look at this Mark’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest person Kanye West isn’t happy with is apparently Mark Zuckerberg.

Late on Friday night, the rapper posted an old photo of himself and the Facebook founder on Twitter with a caption that asked: “How you gone kick me off instagram.”

Mr West has notably used his Instagram page to air out all of his grievances as of late. As of Saturday morning, his Instagram account appeared to be functional and included a series of posts about Supreme New York’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. The two have been involved in an ongoing feud.

The Independent has contacted Instagram for comment.

Earlier in the night on Friday, Mr West also shared a tweet seemingly suggesting that he would be running for president in 2024. The tweet was simply a photo of hat with the year “2024” on it.

In just the last week, Mr West has made countless headlines for various reasons. On Monday, he wore a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” to his Yeezy SZN 9 runway show and featured the slogan prominently on models and guests, including conservative commentator Candace Owens. In the wake of that, many spoke out against him -- including editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Mr West went after Ms Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram account and made personal attacks on her style.

The bullying was so egregious, model Gigi Hadid even chimed in and came to Ms Karefa-Johnson’s defence.

Later in the week, Mr West appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show wearing a lanyard connected to a photo of a baby’s ultrasound to declare that he’s pro-life.

Adidas announced that it would be reviewing its relationship with him after he spoke out against the brand and the brand exercised “repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation”.

And his former sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, made a public plea for him to stop dragging her family into drama.