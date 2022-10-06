Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post.

In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”

West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his] child on her birthday”. He claimed that it was “wrong” that no one spoke up when “the Kardashians [kept him] from seeing [his] daughter”.

West and his ex-wife share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The Good American founder then defended her older sister in the comments of West’s post, explaining that while she “loves” the rapper, he is the one who keeps “bringing” his concerns about his children to “social media”. She also urged him to “stop” publicly criticising his ex.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” Kardashian wrote.

She then shut down the “narrative” that he missed his child’s birthday, claiming: “We all know the truth and everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays.”

Kardashian went on the emphasise that she could prove her point, that she “has seen all of the texts” about points where West changed his mind about having separate birthdays and then decided to attend his children’s parties.

She also addressed a comment that West made last month, where he said that his ex-wife is with their children “80 per cent of the time”, before emphasing that he should “leave” the Kardashian family “out” of his Instagram page.

“Please leave her and the family out of it so the kids can be raised peacefully,” she concluded. “I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation with you privately if you wish.”

On Twitter, multiple people agreed with Kardashian’s point and praised her for sharing such a “real” message about West.

“Khloe is so real for being the only kardashian to rip Kanye a new a**hole,” one wrote.

“The deflection to blaming Kim Kardashian every-time Kanye is remotely called out for his abusive behaviour is disgusting and I am so glad Khloe and Gigi are sticking up to him publicly,” another added.

One Twitter user also described Kardashian’s message as “fiery.”

On his own Instagram, West has shared a screenshot of and response to Kardashian’s comment, claiming that the Kardashians were “liars”. He also doubled down on his remark about missing his child’s birthday, claiming that the family “kindapped Chicago” from him.

“YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS YALL,’ he wrote in the caption.

West continued with claims about not being a part of Psalm’s birthday, writing: “ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”

He noted that the problem with seeing his children “80 per cent” of the time is that he should be seeing them “100 per cent” of the time. He said that, because of his divorce from Kim, his and his ex-wife’s time with their children should be split evenly.

“SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME,” West concluded.

West’s post comes two weeks after he apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” that he may have caused her. Despite the fact that their divorce was announced in February 2021, the pair’s split has continued to make headlines. West has shared numerous social media posts about the reality star, including about who she’s been dating and how she’s allegedly given him limited access to his children.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West said in an interview on Good Morning America on 22 September.

The Independent has contacted a representative for West and Kardashian for comment.