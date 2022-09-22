Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian: ‘This is the mother of my children’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West has apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” that he may have caused the reality TV star and SKIMs mogul.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost five years of marriage. The former couple share four children; North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The pair have had a tumultuous split, marked by numerous posts to social media by West accusing Kardashian of restricting his access to their children.

West also appeared to take aim at Kardashian’s former boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, on several occasions. In the music video for his single “Eazy”, the rapper seemingly buried a cartoon head of Davidson.

The musician has now addressed the drama in a new interview with Good Morning America, set to air on Thursday (22 September).

In a teaser clip to promote the programme, West told host Linsey Davis: “This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger.”

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children,” West added.

The interview will also discuss fatherhood, co-parenting and West’s presence on social media.

Opening up about their co-parenting agreement, West said he had to “fight” for a “voice” on matters concerning his children.

“That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” West said.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.

“As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating.

“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

Many of West’s outbursts against Kardashian have taken place on Instagram, with the designer and musician previously sharing their private text messages with his 17.2 million followers.

When asked whether he feels social media is hurtful or beneficial to him, West said:”That’s one of my favourite questions of this interview.

Explaining his position, he said: “We could use a car to rush somebody to the hospital or we could use a car and accidentally hit someody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital, so it’s all in how you use it.”

During an appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast this month, West revealed that Kardashian looks after their children “80 per cent of the time”.

But he said he would like the children to learn and become familiar with some of his own interests.

“I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw, like a Rick Ownens or Marzella or Yeezys on, to the curriculum,” West said.

“Because my parents were able to do that to me,” he continued. “They showed me anime when I was eight years old, or my dad had me drafting tables or I was in computer programming class.”

The full interview will air at 8:30pm ET.