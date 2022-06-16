Kim Kardashian tried ‘everything humanly possible’ to make Kanye West marriage work

Kim Kardashian says she tried “everything humanly possible” to make her marriage with Kanye West work.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim is seen speaking to sister Khloe Kardashian who is still reeling from Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

At the end of last year it was revealed that Tristan, who is the father to Khloe’s four-year-old daughter True, had cheated on Khloe and fathered a child with another woman.

Relating to Khloe, Kim said about her relationship with her ex-husband: “If people knew what my relationship really was like, they would be like ‘how did this last this long?’”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, seven years after they got married. The divorce was finalised in March this year.

“But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, so I could walk away being, like, absolutely guilt-free,” Kim continued.

She told Khloe: “You can look your daughter in the face and say that.”

Khloe agreed, and said she didn’t have any regrets about the situation and didn’t feel guilty about it. She also revealed she’s the kind of person to give someone a “second, third, and fourth chance”.

In an interview in April, Khloe confirmed that she wouldn’t be rekindling her relationship with the NBA player.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me,” she said.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room.

“So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”