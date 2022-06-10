(Michael Loccisano/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian says it was 'uncomfortable' to watch Tristan Thompson's paternity suit storyline

It was revealed earlier this year that the basketball star fathered a child with another woman while dating Khloe

Kate Ng
Friday 10 June 2022
Khloe Kardashian has opened up about how “uncomfortable” it was to watch her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit play out on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Thompson, who Khloe dated on and off for more than two years, was sued last year by fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, who claimed the basketball star is the father of her newborn child.

The lawsuit was filed in December last year and court documents revealed that Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March last while still dating Khloe.

The latest episode of the new Hulu reality series shows how the family discovered the paternity suit, leading to frantic scenes of the sisters calling one another to break the news.

On Thursday, Khloe live-tweeted the episode and revealed how watching the segment made her feel.

“Rewatching this part is uncomfortable, but I love and appreciated my family more than I can express,” she wrote. “Praise the Lord I have them for the res [sic] for my life.”

A paternity test in January revealed that Thompson had fathered the baby boy who was born on 2 December 2021. Nichols had sued him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

Thompson is also the father of four-year-old True, who he shares with Khloe, and five-year-old Prince Thompson with model Jordan Craig.

Following the results, he posted a two-part statement on Instagram publicly committing to co-parenting his son with Nichols.

He also apologised to Khloe and wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

The pair have split multiple times over the years due to Thompson’s infidelity. He famously cheated on Khloe days before she gave birth to True.

In an interview with ABC News in April, Khloe said: “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

